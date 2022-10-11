ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovelace Women's Hospital hosting Well-o-ween

By Scott Brown
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lovelace Women’s Hospital is hosting its first-ever Well-o-ween Women’s Wellness Health Fair . This family-friendly, free Halloween event will feature walk-in mammograms, women’s health screenings, face painting, Halloween activities, food trucks, and more.

Consuelo Montaño, breast and cervical cancer case manager at the hospital, says it’s never a good idea for women to put off getting a mammogram. “The sooner that women get screened, if there is cancer, they can get treated and the survival rate is a lot higher than it used to be for women,” Montaño says.

The event will be held on October 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lovelace Women’s Hospital at 4701 Montgomery Blvd. NE. Women can schedule a mammogram on the Lovelace website .

