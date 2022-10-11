Read full article on original website
Audio: Community Food Pantry of Grundy County provides weekend meals for children through Backpack Buddies
The Community Food Pantry of Grundy County in Trenton provides a supplemental weekend feeding program for children during the school year. Backpack Buddies is made possible with food that comes from the Second Harvest Community Food Bank in Saint Joseph. In a recent interview with KTTN’s John Anthony, Spokesperson Ginny...
Grundy County Commission meeting results for Tuesday, October 11th
The Grundy County Commission met with Ambulance Director Sarah Porter on October 11th. She is in the process of scheduling advanced care life support, pediatric advanced care life support, and other continuing education classes for emergency medical services personnel. She also reported that American Response Vehicles will perform a detailed...
Gallatin Police Department one of many topics discussed at lengthy meeting of Gallatin Board of Aldermen
The Gallatin Police Department was discussed at the Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting on October 11th. A contract with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was tabled. Two police officers asked to purchase service firearms from the city if it entered into a contractual agreement for policing with the county. The board also tabled that matter.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves furnace replacement
The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education on Monday evening approved a bid to replace the furnace in the music room. The bid was from Oliphant’s Heating and Cooling for $6,880. Fundraising requests were approved by the After-Prom Committee. The board updated the Homeless, Foster Care, Migrant, and English Language...
NCMC Foundation Board elects new officers and members
Attorney Allan Seidel of Trenton will continue to serve as President of the North Central Missouri College Foundation Board of Directors. Seidel was re-elected at the annual meeting of the Foundation in May. Elected with Seidel were Trenton residents Scott Wilson as Vice President, Tricia Key as Secretary and Cathy McKay as Treasurer. All were elected for a one-year term of office.
Meeting results of Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education on October 12
The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved a Career Ladder Plan on October 12th. The plan provides work on the district’s curriculum and additional money for teachers. The plan has three stages related to hours and financial incentives. The board approved a Lau Plan for English Language Learner students....
Chillicothe Board of Adjustments approves application
The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments approved a variance application on October 11th. The application was from Cory and Leslie Minnis to build an ag structure with a setback of 12 feet off the property line at 213 Church Street. A Codes and Zoning Department Office representative reports the ag structure...
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break. Customers asked to boil water until further notice including those on Route Z south of Highway 6. The advisory includes Sunridge Road, Timber Road, Thrush Road from Route Z to Dakota Lane, Valmer Road, Vernon Road, Vista Road, Walker Road, Water Road, and Dogwood Drive.
Galt Board of Aldermen approve water rate increase
The Galt Board of Aldermen approved an increase in water and sewer rates on October 12th. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports this was after the results of a rate study were reviewed and showed the need for increases. The new water rates include $20 for the base rate, which includes...
October proclaimed as “National Disability Employment Awareness Month”
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month or NDEAM. This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.” Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County-SB40 recognize the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities, bringing awareness to employment issues, and reminding employers of the importance and value of an inclusive workforce.
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
Trenton R-9 Board of Education sets substitute teacher pay
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education October 11th set substitute teacher pay at $110 per day. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported this would be a continuation of what was approved in February when pay was set at $110 per day “for the remainder of the year.”. The change will also...
Spickard Special Road District Board hires new employee
The Spickard Special Road District Board hired an employee on October 10th. Sam Scharn was hired at $15 per hour. The board approved Scharn getting parts and things needed to fix the brakes on the backhoe and cylinders on the bucket as well as the electrical on the diesel tanks.
Missouri Humanities Council to host free Cultural Heritage Workshop in Trenton
The Missouri Humanities Council will host a free Cultural Heritage Workshop in Trenton in partnership with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. The event will be at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus on October 19th from 1 pm to 4:45. Check-in will start at 12:45.
October 11 meeting results from the Princeton R-5 Board of Education
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education was presented information by Athletic Director Scott Ussery October 11th about Princeton’s projected participation in junior high school football in future years. The information showed a downward trend in student enrollment at Princeton R-5. At the junior high school level, it is estimated...
Spickard Board of Aldermen address sewer line issue
At the Spickard Board of Aldermen meeting on October 12th, it was announced letters will have to be sent to the homeowner for capping sewer lines if the city is unable to get them fixed. The city still has to chlorinate the water tower temporarily. An American Rescue Plan Act...
Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
Crowder State Park to host Halloween crafts and hikes
For an evening filled with Halloween crafts and hikes, join the Crowder State Park team. Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, park team members will have refreshments, nocturnal animal displays, and Halloween craft stations set up inside the Camp Grand River Dining Hall. At 6:15 p.m. and again at...
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has jury trial scheduled
A jury trial has been scheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. A two-day trial is scheduled for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall in Livingston County on November 29th and 30th. A pretrial conference...
