After a hot Friday with highs in the 80s to near 90°, Saturday will be even hotter with upper 80s to lower 90s. High pressure at the surface is moving well to the east of our area. This will bring in a SW surface wind. The upper-level wind will be from the NW. This should push a strong cold front to just north of the ArkLaTex Saturday evening. It appears the cold front will stall just before entering our area. However, rain and a few storms could develop across the northernmost areas of the Arklatex after midnight. Now comes the tough part of the forecast, as it has been changing daily. As of now, it appears that the aforementioned strong cold front may actually begin to move southward. There is a chance that it may advance as far south as the Arkansas – Louisiana border Sunday morning with ongoing showers. The front may continue to drift southward through the rest of the area through Sunday. Showers may linger into very early Monday morning in the southernmost counties and parishes.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO