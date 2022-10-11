Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says he and his brother have financially supported their 76-year-old father Errol since he 'ran out of money in the 1990s'
Elon Musk said he and his brother have supported their father since he "ran out of money in 90s." He was reacting to a tweet saying he was from a family that owned an African emerald mine. Musk has always appeared to have a complicated relationship with his 76-year-old father.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die
This article was originally published on March 27, 2022. During a recent interview, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is...
'I just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore': Melinda Gates opens up about 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill - and details struggle of having to work with him even as they were splitting up
Melinda Gates has opened up about her 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, explaining that she 'just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore', while sharing her struggle to continue working alongside her former spouse even as they were in the midst of splitting up. Melinda, 58, and Bill,...
Kim Kardashian’s Dress Is So Tight She Can’t Walk in a Straight Line to Save Her Life
Kim Kardashian and her famous siblings have a myriad of accomplishments, including several fashion and beauty businesses, babies whose names we don’t know, and (in Kim’s case) the ability to beat Hillary Clinton in a legal-knowledge quiz. One talent they don’t seem to possess: walking in a straight line.
Kayne West told Kim Kardashian he would rather go to ‘jail’ than wear her Prada outfit
Kim Kardashian has revealed her ex-husband Kanye West still criticises what she wears. In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim travels to Milan to see her sister Kendall Jenner walk in Prada’s fashion show. During the trip, Kardashian also wore a series of outfits sent to her by...
Chrissy Teigen says she had an abortion in 2020 "to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance"
Chrissy Teigen said this week that she has come to understand that the miscarriage she said she had in 2020 was instead an abortion. Teigen said it took her over a year to realize she'd had an abortion, which she said was necessary to "save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance."
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
MEGHAN and Harry allegedly called up a staffer and screamed at her every 10-minutes - just because the Duchess "felt let down". The aide was at dinner when Meghan, 41, is said to have got on the phone and unloaded a vitriolic attack. And the alleged abuse did not stop...
Grazia
Adam Levine’s Affair Is Shocking – But Not Because Of His Victoria’s Secret Model Wife
In the latest celebrity scandal to rattle the internet, Instagram influencer and model Sumner Stroh has claimed on TikTok that she and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had an affair— with the screenshots of him sliding in her Instagram DMs to back it up. ‘Essentially, I was having an...
Prince Harry Admits His & Meghan Markle's Chaotic Household Brings About 'All Sort Of Problems'
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their own, they're facing the ups and downs that come with a life of normalcy. While on a video call with the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards, the Duke of Sussex gave some rare but relatable insight into his California household.
King Charles Put a Stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Sweet-Talking’ Queen Elizabeth the Way Prince Andrew Did, Author Says
A royal commentator is claiming King Charles initiated the meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan a few months ago because he did want them to try and "sweet-talk" Queen Elizabeth.
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'
"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication. "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
Charlize Theron says after 25 years in Hollywood, she has 'never been at Kim Kardashian level' fame
Charlize Theron is getting candid about her personal life. The actress, 47, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their October cover issue all about parenting, navigating the dating world and her experience after 25 years in Hollywood. "I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,"...
Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Spotted For First Time Since Dropping Billionaire's Surname
Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian, who has since dropped the billionaire’s famous surname, was spotted for the first time this week since successfully changing her name, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising sighting of Vivian came on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California as the 18-year-old was shopping for shoes and...
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Kris Jenner bought $700 worth of weed products, took an edible, got high, and started playing peekaboo with a napkin at a restaurant
On "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner bought gummies from a dispensary and took one. It hit her while she was out to dinner.
Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
Elon Musk, father of 9, says friends have suggested he have 500 kids — but he thinks that would be 'a bit weird'
Elon Musk said he's open to having more children in a new interview with the Financial Times. Though some friends have suggested he have 500 children, Musk said that would be "a bit weird." The father of nine said he'd stop having kids if he could no longer be a...
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announce they’re expecting third baby with heartwarming Instagram post
MARK Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla have announced they're expecting their third child. It's been a tough week for the tech billionaire after his wealth took a hit but today he's shared some happier news. Zuckerberg posted the news on Instagram. He wrote: "Lots of love. Happy to share that...
