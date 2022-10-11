ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'I just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore': Melinda Gates opens up about 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill - and details struggle of having to work with him even as they were splitting up

Melinda Gates has opened up about her 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, explaining that she 'just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore', while sharing her struggle to continue working alongside her former spouse even as they were in the midst of splitting up. Melinda, 58, and Bill,...
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'

"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication.  "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Elle Silver

Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
