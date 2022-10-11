Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms
Windows users participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today. “For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” CNET quoted Microsoft as saying. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices.”
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
TechCrunch
Microsoft expands Azure OpenAI Service with DALL-E 2 in preview
Customers can use DALL-E 2 to generate custom images using either text or images. In line with the consumer DALL-E 2 service, they can leverage inpainting and outpainting — capabilities that generate new content within a portion of an image or push an image beyond its original confines, respectively — in addition to a feature that generates variations on an existing image.
TechCrunch
Kick off Disrupt with a live recording of your favorite TechCrunch podcasts
Equity, Found and Chain Reaction will record their week’s episodes onstage in front of a live audience. That’s you! Each day of the event, a different show will welcome everyone back to the venue with news, analysis and jokes. There will even be breakfast, so make sure to come early — do not party too much! — for some eats and some chats. TechCrunch’s podcasting efforts have grown from a small side project into a material plank in our larger output, so come hang out with us and have some fun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Sarah Guo isn’t late to the AI party
Sarah Guo isn’t late to the AI party, but she did just raise a $101 million fund to bet on the appetizers. Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex interviewed Guo, who worked at Greylock for nearly a decade, and her launch of Conviction.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google holographic video chat booth, Project Starline, finds its way into the real world
We just keep getting more excited about Disrupt, but it turns out there’s other stuff going on in the world. A lot of other stuff, in fact; it’s one of those days where keeping this newsletter to a manageable length was extra tricky. Here’s what we came up with. Enjoy! — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
The Berlin startup that wants to give Zapier a run for its money
This was the thinking behind the Berlin-based Levity startup. It came up with a way for businesses to create AI-powered, “no-Code” rules for automating tasks in a way that non-technical people can use. It’s now raised $8.3 million in seed funding, co-led by Balderton Capital (out of London)...
TechCrunch
Touchlab to begin piloting its robotic skin sensors in a hospital setting
Vision has long been a key to all of this, but companies are increasingly looking to tacticity as a method for gathering data. Among other things, it gives the robot a better sense of how much pressure to apply to a given object, be it a piece of produce or a human being.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
VUZ raises $20 million to scale its immersive social app
Investors in the round include Caruso Ventures, Vision VC Fund, e& capital (investment pillar of e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group), DFDF (Dubai Future District Fund), WIN (Webit Investment Network), SRMG, Elbert Capital, Yasta Partners, Faith Capital and Panthera Capital. Seven existing investors participated as well. The Dubai-based VUZ says...
TechCrunch
Twitter’s making it easier for professional account users to link to their content and services
Professional account users can choose to add buttons that say “Listen now,” “See live,” “Watch now,” “Stream live,” “Read now,” “View menu,” “Book an appointment” and “Make a reservation.” Once you select a button, you’ll be able to enter a destination URL. The interactive button will then be displayed above your tweet timeline on your profile.
TechCrunch
Microsoft Teams gains animated avatars and AI-powered recaps
Teams Premium is an effort to simplify Teams pricing, which before was disparate across several tiers. Microsoft says it expects it to cost $10 per user per month, with official pricing to come once Teams Premium is generally available. That’s higher than the lowest-cost Google Workspace plan, which costs $6 per user per month, but less expensive than Zoom Pro ($15 per user per month).
TechCrunch
The ideal way to upskill: How accessible P2P learning helps developers worldwide
If you look closely at the smorgasbord of popular resources, a common thread emerges: peer-to-peer (P2P) learning. The appeal of P2P learning is clear, especially to those who’ve had the opportunity to try it for themselves: When students or professionals learn directly from each other’s experiences, they can support each other in an environment that nurtures continuous learning and a chance to upskill a wide range of roles in the workforce.
TechCrunch
Meta’s metaverse isn’t bad, it’s just boring, and other TC news
This week Darrell talks with Taylor Hatmaker about her adventure into the metaverse at the Meta Connect event. And Haje Jan Kamps comes back to take the guest seat and talk about a Dutch court’s ruling that employee productivity monitoring using webcams is a human rights violation. And as always, Darrell will catch you up on the tech news you may have missed this week.
TechCrunch
Microsoft refreshes the Surface Laptop, Pro and Studio
The 13-inch model arrives with a 12th Gen Core i5, upgradable to i7, while the larger version is available with the latter. This time out, AMD won’t be available for the system. Both models, however, do not have Thunderbolt 4 support built in. The 13- and 15-inch models start at $1,000 and $1,300, respectively. Not a huge update this time out, unfortunately.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Andreessen Horowitz backs Synonym’s development of ‘fermentation farms’
Hot damn, it’s happening: A bunch of the TechCrunch team are on airplanes, aeroplanes and other spellings of flying vessels to come join us in San Francisco for Disrupt. To say that we are excited would be using altogether too few syllables. Lauren S made us a user’s guide to TechCrunch Disrupt along with a guide to all the receptions, parties and other cool extracurriculars. See you soon! — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
What’s the TAM of the 1%?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Before we get into this week’s show notes, some programming items:. First up, use code “EQUITY” for a special listener discount for Disrupt tickets. We’re mere...
TechCrunch
Metalenz ships millions of its tiny cameras and powers up with $30M B round
The startup appeared in 2021 with a fresh take on cameras that abandons the approach we’ve used for decades, basically “a normal camera and lens but small.” Instead, it uses a complex but nearly 2D surface to capture light passing through a single lens, allowing the whole unit to be a fraction of the size. It’s not meant for taking clear ordinary images but providing the kind of extra info needed by those cameras — depth, object and material recognition, and so on.
TechCrunch
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has a VTuber gym leader
Last week, Pokémon released a 14-minute trailer about the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games, which will mark the ninth generation of the iconic franchise’s main series installments. So this morning, when Pokémon unveiled another teaser for the upcoming games, some fans expected that they’d learn about more new Pokémon species as exciting as Wiglett or Farigiraf. Eager trainers woke up in the wee hours of the morning, waiting for the big reveal.
TechCrunch
Google’s Pixel Watch delivers nice hardware, but fails to answer the ‘why’
One can make a compelling argument that the software giant learned some hard lessons from past smartwatch and earbud struggles. Entering an already mature hardware category isn’t easy for anyone; spending in excess of $2 billion is a pretty good shortcut if your pockets are deep enough. While devices...
TechCrunch
Former VC brings smart financial advice to people who really need it, instead of just the rich
He asked his immigrant parents what they thought the best approach would be for him to pay it off. “There were companies telling me that I should refinance my student loans,” recalls Peng, who is the second oldest of six children born in Taiwan. “I was also not sure how I should balance paying off my student loans while building an emergency fund and putting money into my 401(k).”
Comments / 0