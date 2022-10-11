ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Bonnet Springs Park expected to open soon after Hurricane Ian delay

LAKELAND, Fla. - It's the 11th hour for Lakeland's newest attraction, Bonnet Springs Park. After more than two years under construction, the park is going to hold its grand opening next weekend. Workers are doing double time to get ready, and Hurricane Ian didn’t help. Bad weather and downed trees...
fox13news.com

Help name the new baby rhino at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - There’s an adorable new addition to the animal family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – and park staff needs the public’s help to give him a name. The park says the baby boy was born on October 2 to "experienced" mother Kisiri, and then welcomed by the Serengeti’s southern white rhino herd (which is called a crash).
fox13news.com

'There's a responsible way': City of Tampa urges residents to recycle E-Waste

TAMPA, Fla. - It's International E-Waste Day, and the City of Tampa is hoping to make recycling old hardware as easy as possible. Many rely on technology in this modern, digital age, but the problem is that as we upgrade and buy the latest and greatest, we're leaving behind tons and tons of so-called E-waste. It's all old technology that gets tossed to the wayside, but it is often harmful to people and the environment.
fox13news.com

Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
fox13news.com

Tampa artist named Hispanic Heritage 2022 Contest Poster winner

TAMPA, Fla. - Mario Perez left his country to create a better life for his family and follow his dream of becoming an artist. Through hard work and perseverance he found the American dream. Perez gets excited when he talks about his art studio. He built the fortress as a...
fox13news.com

Girl in surgery following shooting in Tampa neighborhood, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a girl. Police said the "female juvenile" was shot in the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Friday. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is in surgery. No other information...
fox13news.com

Help for crowded animal shelters

After Hurricane Ian passed, Manatee County Animal Welfare saw an increase in animals coming through their doors. Like many shelters across the state, they were already at max capacity.
fox13news.com

Detectives search for two suspects involved in fatal Tampa bar shooting

TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are working to find two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a Tampa bar on Franklin Street early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said they have identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Damaso Bravo, who is from Wimauma. He...
fox13news.com

Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
fox13news.com

Social security recipients to receive historic increase as inflation rises

TAMPA, Fla. - The historic cost-of-living adjustment to social security benefits means 70 million Americans will have a better chance to keep up with inflation. So many have been making tough choices in their household budgets. The largest increase in social security benefits since 1981 will make the choices easier but not eliminate them entirely.
