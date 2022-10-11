Read full article on original website
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. Cane
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
fox13news.com
Bonnet Springs Park expected to open soon after Hurricane Ian delay
LAKELAND, Fla. - It's the 11th hour for Lakeland's newest attraction, Bonnet Springs Park. After more than two years under construction, the park is going to hold its grand opening next weekend. Workers are doing double time to get ready, and Hurricane Ian didn’t help. Bad weather and downed trees...
fox13news.com
Help name the new baby rhino at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - There’s an adorable new addition to the animal family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – and park staff needs the public’s help to give him a name. The park says the baby boy was born on October 2 to "experienced" mother Kisiri, and then welcomed by the Serengeti’s southern white rhino herd (which is called a crash).
fox13news.com
St. Pete Instagram account auctions off date with local for SWFL Hurricane Ian relief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It all started with a cup of coffee and a picture. People bid for a date with one bachelor to help with Hurricane Ian relief. It's a creative fundraiser that began with an Instagram account as the Southwest Florida community works to rebuild. Bryant Nardozzi, the...
fox13news.com
Wauchula great ape sanctuary hunkered down as Hurricane Ian barreled across Florida
WAUCHULA, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian barreled through Florida a couple of weeks ago, it wasn't just people and their pets hunkering down for dear life. Sixty-nine great apes and nearly two dozen caretakers rode out the storm at their sanctuary in Wauchula. It was the fifth hurricane they've weathered...
fox13news.com
'Florida was his breakout state': New book digs up stories of Elvis Presley's time in the Sunshine State
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa's Ft. Homer Hesterly Armory – now the Glazer Jewish Community Center – was once a castle for The King. Bob Kealing, a former TV newsman who set out to see why Elvis saw so much of the Sunshine State, said that it's the only place where he played all four of his tours between May 1955 and August 1956.
fox13news.com
'There's a responsible way': City of Tampa urges residents to recycle E-Waste
TAMPA, Fla. - It's International E-Waste Day, and the City of Tampa is hoping to make recycling old hardware as easy as possible. Many rely on technology in this modern, digital age, but the problem is that as we upgrade and buy the latest and greatest, we're leaving behind tons and tons of so-called E-waste. It's all old technology that gets tossed to the wayside, but it is often harmful to people and the environment.
fox13news.com
Replica of Vietnam War Memorial Wall at Julian B. Lane Park
A replica of the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial has been set up at Tampa's Julian B. Lane Park. The wall is part of a series of events to celebrate and honor American veterans and first responders.
fox13news.com
Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
fox13news.com
Non-profit flies Manatee County animals out of state as shelters reach max capacity
SARASOTA, Fla. - After Hurricane Ian passed, Manatee County Animal Welfare saw an increase in animals coming through their doors. Like many shelters across the state, they were already at max capacity. "We started to see almost double the animals coming into our facility on a daily basis," said Sarah...
fox13news.com
Tampa artist named Hispanic Heritage 2022 Contest Poster winner
TAMPA, Fla. - Mario Perez left his country to create a better life for his family and follow his dream of becoming an artist. Through hard work and perseverance he found the American dream. Perez gets excited when he talks about his art studio. He built the fortress as a...
fox13news.com
Early voting days expanded in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties; residents can request vote-by-mail ballots
SARASOTA, Fla. - In an executive order issued Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced steps to ensure residents in Florida counties "severely impacted by Hurricane Ian" will have a chance to vote in the midterm election next month. According to a news release from the governor's office, the Supervisor of Elections...
fox13news.com
Girl in surgery following shooting in Tampa neighborhood, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a girl. Police said the "female juvenile" was shot in the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Friday. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is in surgery. No other information...
fox13news.com
Help for crowded animal shelters
After Hurricane Ian passed, Manatee County Animal Welfare saw an increase in animals coming through their doors. Like many shelters across the state, they were already at max capacity.
fox13news.com
Lessons learned after previous hurricanes
In Hillsborough County, lessons learned during Hurricane Irma helped officials prepare for future storms and prolonged power outages. The innovative technology makes it safer for drivers.
fox13news.com
Organizers of 'International Walk to School Day' event encourage kids to move and live healthy lifestyle
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of kids and families at Grady Elementary School in Tampa celebrated International Walk to School day by hitting the pavement Wednesday morning on their way to school. Organizers of the event, Sidewalk Stompers, work year-round to encourage more students to walk and bike to school. Their...
fox13news.com
Tampa leaders gather input from residents on the city's future on climate preparedness, development
TAMPA, Fla. - Projects are in the works that will impact how residents get around the City of Tampa, where new growth and development will occur, and how to be more prepared for climate change and major storms. City leaders want help from residents in shaping this future. The first...
fox13news.com
Detectives search for two suspects involved in fatal Tampa bar shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are working to find two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a Tampa bar on Franklin Street early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said they have identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Damaso Bravo, who is from Wimauma. He...
fox13news.com
Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana
POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
fox13news.com
Spring Hill murder of 22-year-old Alek Smith remains unsolved four years later
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Four years ago, a Spring Hill man was murdered during a home invasion – and detectives have not identified a killer. In the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, 22-year-old Alek Smith was beaten, shot, and killed, investigators said. His home was located along Legend Street.
fox13news.com
Social security recipients to receive historic increase as inflation rises
TAMPA, Fla. - The historic cost-of-living adjustment to social security benefits means 70 million Americans will have a better chance to keep up with inflation. So many have been making tough choices in their household budgets. The largest increase in social security benefits since 1981 will make the choices easier but not eliminate them entirely.
