ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

Traffic stop ends in arrest for East Greenbush man

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygtL_0iUhUPtF00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An East Greenbush man was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop. According to the police that pulled over Jedidiah Foote, 27, his New York State non-driver ID card was suspended 28 times.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

On Sunday, October 9 around 6:07 p.m., deputies flagged Foote in Pine Hills. Beyond the suspensions, police said that the car’s inspection sticker was fake.

After being processed, Foote was released, and police said he would appear in Albany City Court on at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities have not yet released information about the outcome of the case.

Check out more crime stories from NEWS10!

Charges:

  • First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (class E felony)
  • Displaying a forged certificate without inspection
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

Michael Angley
3d ago

28 times, what a state!!!! protect the criminals.....take back NY vote red....

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Bethlehem PD arrests duo on slew of weapons charges

Two people have been arrested after police allegedly found several weapons, including bomb-making materials, in their car. The Bethlehem Police Department said Kyle Brush, 35, of Earlton, and Rachael Thompson, 40 of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
BETHLEHEM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
East Greenbush, NY
East Greenbush, NY
Crime & Safety
WRGB

Over a dozen arrested on charges following traffic enforcement sting

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office has announced the results of a recent traffic safety detail. According to the Sheriff's Office, around 200 traffic stops were recently made, resulting in 17 arrests, and 79 traffic tickets. 5 were arrested on aggravated unlicensed operator charges, 3 others...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD arrest multiple after traffic stops

On Thursday, October 6 Sheriff's Deputies and Investigators conducted around 85 traffic stops for minor infractions in Albany. Police are trying to crackdown on stolen cars, fraudulent license plates, fraudulent NYS inspection stickers and to deter other criminal activity.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents

A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy