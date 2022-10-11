Read full article on original website
What links RMS Tayleur and RMS Titanic? The Saturday quiz
1 What begins: “When in the Course of human events”?. 2 Which English county is a member of the Celtic Congress?. 3 Which novel’s original title was Margaret Hale?. 4 Which New York skyscraper has fender and hubcap decorations?. 5 Emma of Normandy was the mother of...
The Side of Monaco Most Travelers Don't See
In Monaco, one traveler goes beyond the casino-and-Porsche clichés and explores a rich multilingual culture, the Monégasque.
A British Writer Rediscovers What it Means to Be European By Train
Writer Emma John traveled for 25 days and over 1,959 miles to reconnect with her continental European neighbors on an epic journey that spanned nine countries.
10 Best Places to Travel in December
From exploring Christmas lights in Colombia to the delicious foods of Tasmania, here are 10 of the best places to travel in December 2022.
Why Valais Switzerland is Perfect for Families
A dad and veteran AFAR traveler checks out the scene in Nendaz, which offers all kinds of winter fun for everyone in your gang.
7 Best Hotels in Iceland to Book Right Now
Deplar Farm, the Bubble Hotel, and the Ion Adventure Hotel are some of the best hotels in Iceland to book on your next trip.
Engelberg Switzerland is a Skier’s Paradise
An AFAR writer and winter sports enthusiast discovers unparalleled adventure when going off-piste in Engelberg.
Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour
It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
How Brexit nearly scuppered the ‘festival of Brexit’
For some, the whole project was supposed to be a celebration of Britain’s departure from the EU. Which means there is more than a little irony in the fact a main concern of the “festival of Brexit” organisers was the impact of leaving itself. Disruption to the...
