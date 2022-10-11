It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.

