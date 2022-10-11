Why do we think the party of ignorance will educate our children? They are the party that believes in alternate truth (which the alternate to truth is lies), people who hate how they are portrayed in history and instead of changing themselves, they choose to ban books and rewrite history. It is delusional, to think that these people are spending this money because they care, they do not! This dark money needs to be exposed and brought into the light! If you think your child is stupid now wait until Betsey DaVos is done with them. The ills of America are things we work on fixing, but for someone to say in blank check fashion that America is good, and no problems here, are basically putting lipstick on a pig. America is the land of the free and the home of the brave. Our problem is we have cowards that live here and want to be leaders, they spread fear and discontent. Those people need to leave our country and go to a country where hiding under the bed is how to handle problems.
Unfortunately we have generations moving into the work force and leadership roles that believe America is bad and everything is free.
Related
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
North Carolina shooting leaves 5 dead, including off-duty police officer; suspect in custody
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’
Herschel Walker’s Black supporters say their votes are about Senate control and conservative values
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report
RELATED PEOPLE
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, files for divorce
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 7