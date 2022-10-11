Read full article on original website
The Impact of Hurricane Fiona on Puerto Rico—and How to Help
Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans were still without water and power days after Hurricane Fiona struck the island on September 18.
Discover Paradise with UnCruise: 3 Itineraries for the Ultimate Tropical Getaway
From jungle hikes to swimming alongside manta rays, UnCruise Adventures has an itinerary for every type of active traveler.
10 Best Places to Travel in December
From exploring Christmas lights in Colombia to the delicious foods of Tasmania, here are 10 of the best places to travel in December 2022.
Review: Tahiti Island Hopping with Paul Gauguin Cruises
What it's like cruising the newly revamped luxury cruise ship "Paul Gauguin," which explores some of French Polynesia's more remote island destinations.
Things I Wish I'd Known Before I Caught COVID on a Cruise
From staying up to date on COVID-19 boosters to travel insurance, here's how to—hopefully—protect yourself from COVID on your next cruise
What Makes Aruba So Dreamy, According to a Travel Expert
It’s not just one thing that attracts two million in-the-know travelers to Aruba each year, says longtime resident Louella Brezovar of The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba. From amazing beaches, fabulous weather, butterflies and caves to beach shacks and sushi, here are her recommendations for the “one happy island.”
In These Travel Destinations, Off-Season Could Be Gone for Good
Increased demand for beach and outdoor travel has shortened (or in some places, eliminated) the shoulder and off-seasons.
What it's Like to Cruise in Alaska with UnCruise
Discover what it's like to take an Alaskan cruise with expedition cruise company, UnCruise, whose small boats and adventurous itineraries make for a great experience.
Canada to Drop Vaccine and ArriveCan App Requirement
Masks will also no longer be required on planes and trains. The new rules go into effect on October 1.
Delta Is Adding These New Europe Routes in 2023
Delta is launching (or relaunching) routes to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Switzerland in the summer of 2023.
Japan to Begin Allowing Independent Travelers to Enter
Pre-departure tests will no longer be required for boosted travelers entering Japan—and the government is considering changing the requirement to travel with a tour.
United Drops Four US Cities, Cuts 12 Routes Due To Low Demand
United Airlines has suspended flights between 12 cities and pulled out of four others due to demand and pilot shortages. Many of the effected cities are in smaller markets.
Enjoy an Eye-Popping Journey Aboard the Glacier Express
As an AFAR travel expert discovered, a magnificent, best-in-class journey awaits on this legendary train. Here are his tips for doing it right.
Off-Season Destinations for Every Month of the Year
Whether you're looking to beat the summer heat of Hawai‘i or the crowds in Venice, consider these off-season destinations for every month of the year.
13 Fall Foliage Train Rides in the U.S. and Abroad
From New England to Japan, these 13 fall foliage train rides let you see the best autumn colors in the U.S. and abroad.
Stay at the Historic Canoe Place Inn Hamptons Bay
Fully renovated and reimagined, the new Canoe Place Inn and Cottages in Hampton Bays is more than just a hotel. It’s a cultural crossroads where history fans, art enthusiasts, and gourmands can gather once more.
United Is Adding These New Transatlantic Routes for 2023
The Chicago-based airline will add or bring back three routes to Spain, Sweden, and the UAE, as well as add routes to six markets it already serves.
How Traveling in Japan Has Changed Since the Pandemic
Beginning October 11, fully vaccinated independent travelers can enter Japan. A Tokyo-based writer shares what travelers should prepare for.
What it's Like to White Water Raft the Nile in Uganda
While staying at Wildwaters Lodge near Jinja, one writer learns what it is like to raft the Nile River in Uganda.
