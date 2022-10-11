ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month

A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
WESTON, WI
waupacanow.com

Helping homeless find shelter

Since 2015, Foundations for Living in Waupaca has provided warm beds and a meal to those in need from Nov. 1 through May. People may check in to FFL’s warming shelter from 6-7 p.m. and check out at 7 a.m. FFL also offers case management services and help with...
WAUPACA, WI
wtaq.com

Concerns Rise Over Spiked Candy

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy — many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours

A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family in medical crisis loses home to fire

A town hall forum lets voters talk about the issues that are driving them to vote on November 8. Southern Brown County bridge gets promise of funding. 54 years after the bridge was first proposed, a governor finally put it in the state budget. Coats for Kids campaign reaches halfway...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI

