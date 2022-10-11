ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

michiganradio.org

It's Just Politics: Whitmer & Dixon first debate

On today’s show we examined the race in Michigan’s newly drawn 7th Congressional District. Several money tracking firms have named the race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett as the most expensive congressional races in the country when it comes to outside spending. This week, host Zoe Clark talked to Rep. Elissa Slotkin about what it is like to be a representative in a swing district during a time when the country feels more divided than ever.
Meet 9th District Libertarian candidate Jacob Kelts

Jacob Kelts is a member of the Libertarian Party and is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. He is an electrician and also the treasurer and communications director of the Libertarian Party in Lapeer County. This interview was edited for clarity. Let's...
Michigan is top in the nation for ad spending in state legislature races

Campaigns for Michigan’s state House and Senate have spent $29 million dollars on political ads in this election cycle so far. That’s the most in the nation, according to the group AdImpact, which tracks ad spending in political races across the country. Currently, Democrats have hugely outspent Republicans...
Meet 9th District Republican candidate Lisa McClain

Lisa McClain is a Republican member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 10th Congressional District. She took office in January 2021. After redistricting, she is running as an incumbent in the 9th Congressional District. This interview was edited for clarity. Going into this fall campaign, what's the most important...
Meet 9th District Democratic candidate Brian Jaye

Brian Steven Jaye is a Democrat running for election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. His professional experience includes working as a lawyer and small business owner. He is a former democratic candidate for the Michigan State Board of Education. This interview was edited for...
Michigan getting more than $200 million in new federal funding for water infrastructure

A top Biden Administration official says Michigan is getting $212 million in new federal funding for infrastructure and clean drinking water projects. The money will fund lead pipe replacements, upgrading wastewater treatment and protecting water systems from per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination. Former News Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is...
Public schools will have to post notices on parents' rights in education

Public schools will have to post notices regarding parents’ rights and a clause from the Michigan Constitution on the role of religion and morality in education. That’s under a bill signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The bill was sponsored by some of the Legislature’s most conservative Republicans and...
