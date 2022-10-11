On today’s show we examined the race in Michigan’s newly drawn 7th Congressional District. Several money tracking firms have named the race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett as the most expensive congressional races in the country when it comes to outside spending. This week, host Zoe Clark talked to Rep. Elissa Slotkin about what it is like to be a representative in a swing district during a time when the country feels more divided than ever.

