Caution to Utahns leaf peeping: fall mating season increases risk of wildlife interactions

UTAH — With the fall season taking over, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) is reminding Utahans to admire all the vibrant colors while remaining aware of animals crossing roadways and hiking trails.

The fall is mating season for many animals, including elk and moose. Moose, in particular, tend to be more active and on the move raising the risk of collision with a passing car. The same goes for hiking, as it’s essential to be aware of wildlife and maintain a safe distance for you and the animal to remain safe.

More tips on how to enjoy nature in Utah safely can be found on Wild Aware Utah’s social media and website .

