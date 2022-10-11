Read full article on original website
Will Johnny Gargano Challenge Austin Theory for the Money in the Bank Briefcase?
Johnny Gargano defeated Austin Theory with his One Final Beat Finisher on this week's Monday Night Raw, finally getting revenge on "A-Town Down" after his weeks of taunting. Gargano then appeared on this week's The Bump and spoke about the match, eventually getting asked if he would now challenge Theory for the Money in the Bank contract. The briefcase has changed hands twice before, with Edge and The Miz both successfully cashing in to become world champions despite not winning the briefcase in that year's ladder match. Theory has teased the cash-in multiple times on Roman Reigns during pay-per-views but has always been thwarted for one reason or another.
WWE Files for Two Mysterious Trademarks
WWE is always filing new trademarks, and recently many of those new trademark filings have been linked to WWE superstars getting new names or new factions, like Damage CTRL. The latest two filings seem to be two names, but they could end up being anything, and they have been filed for the entertainment services category (via Fightful). They are Uncle Howdy and Uncle Harper, and one would be forgiven for thinking these could be related to Bray Wyatt's return and all the theories about the Wyatt 6. It could also be for something completely different mind you, and nothing here outright says it's Wyatt related, so take that for what you will. You can find both filings below.
AEW Star Reportedly Considered For Bray Wyatt's Stable
The Firefly Funhouse is alive. As revealed at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is back with World Wrestling Entertainment and he has brought human versions of his puppet friends with him. Ahead of his grand entrance, Huskus the Pig Boy, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin' Rabbit, and The Fiend were all shown in the stands of the Wells Fargo Center. This has led to many speculating that the Eater of Worlds's current Twitter name, WYATT 6, could be hinting at a six-person faction coming to WWE TV. These six would be the five aforementioned puppets and Wyatt himself.
WWE NXT's Bron Breakker Doesn't Ever Want Roman Reigns to Lose
There's a substantial amount of debate around if Roman Reigns should continue to hold both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship, and that will only continue every time he retains. The topic doesn't just come up on social media though, as UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier revealed in a new interview with The Masked Man Show. Cormier was the special referee at Extreme Rules for the Fight Pit match, but in the interview, he was asked about Reigns' current run, and he had nothing but great things to say. He also revealed that during some training with Bron Breakker, Breakker said he doesn't ever want Roman Reigns to lose.
Watch: WWE SmackDown's Hit Row Takes Aim at Legado Del Fantasma With 50 Cent Inspired Diss Track
WWE had a few surprises up its sleeve during its SmackDown season premiere last week, and that included the long-awaited main roster call-up of Legado Del Fantasma. The group also got a new member, as Zelina Vega made her return to SmackDown alongside them, and they would attack Hit Row in their big debut. Hit Row is obviously looking for some payback during tonight's episode, but Top Dolla took things a step further and dished out a full Legado Del Fantasma diss track and video set to the beat of 50 Cent's Back Down diss. Dolla even brings up Legado's old teammate Elektra Lopez in the track, and you can find the full video below.
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Appear at Chicago Bears Game
The NFL season continues to roll along, and week 5 sees the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders. At the moment neither team has added to the scoreboard, but WWE fans have a reason to celebrate, as two Superstars are in the stadium supporting the team. United States Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are both in attendance for the game, and in addition to the Bears jerseys Rollins is also holding the United States Title on his shoulder, and you can check out the post below (via Fightful).
Sami Zayn Reveals Original Plans For His Role With The Bloodline
While they largely operate as an uber-serious stable, The Bloodline has enjoyed a shot of light-heartedness in recent weeks thanks to Sami Zayn. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion sought out the approval of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns shortly after being defeated by Johnny Knoxville at WWE WrestleMania 38 in April. Zayn continued to do the bidding of The Bloodline with little to no reward, specifically angering one Jey Uso. The dedication to the Tribal Chief eventually paid off, as Zayn was named the "Honorary Uce" last month.
Watch WWE NXT's Bron Breakker and Cora Jade Take On the Tortilla Challenge
The tortilla challenge continues to produce videos full of comedy gold, and the latest is no exception, but this time around two WWE NXT stars are taking on the challenge. That would be NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cora Jade, who are both set to be in action during the upcoming Halloween Havoc premium live event. Before that happens though they decided to pick up some Tortillas and see what this challenge is all about, and as you might expect, they could barely keep from laughing when one of them wasn't being slapped on the side of the face, and you can watch the whole video in the post below.
Former WWE Star Teases Return With Bray Wyatt on SmackDown
WWE set the internet abuzz when they finally delivered on all the White Rabbit teases over the past few weeks at Extreme Rules, which culminated in the anticipated return of Bray Wyatt. Since then the hype hasn't died down, but WWE surprised everyone when it revealed that Wyatt was set to appear on SmackDown and not Raw. With his next appearance only a day away we might have a hint at another surprise, as former WWE Superstar Eva Marie might just be returning with him, which was teased by a social media post from Eva. You can check it out for yourself below.
AEW: Merchandise From Tonight's Dynamite in Canada Potentially Spoils Return
AEW Dynamite makes its Canadian debut this week as tonight's episode emanates from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Fans who have already been allowed in the building have started posting photos to social media, which includes an interesting addition — there's a new Canada version of The Elite's logo shirt. The trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended since taking part in the "Brawl Out" incident last month after the All Out pay-per-view and haven't been seen on AEW programming in any capacity since then. Photos from recent Dynamite episodes have even shown that no Elite merchandise was being sold from AEW's merch stands, so this change could mean their return is imminent.
Werewolf by Night's Special Presentation Intro Is A "Love Letter" to Nostalgia Television
This has been a great week to be a Marvel fan with the release of the company's first "special presentation," Werewolf by Night, as well as the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. We've been learning a lot about how these two projects came to be, and like all of Marvel Studios' movies and shows, Kevin Feige had a lot of say in how they unfolded. During a recent chat with Marvel.com, Feige and director Michael Giacchino talked about how Werewolf by Night was a "love letter" to nostalgia television.
Survivor's Jeff Probst Teases Potential International Crossover Season
This year, MTV's popular reality competition franchise The Challenge kicked off a global tournament that will see winners from several countries battle it out for a massive prize. It started with The Challenge USA, which aired on CBS, ahead of the full global showdown to come on Paramount+. Survivor is still Paramount's crown jewel when it comes to reality competitions, but the flagship CBS series has largely stayed separated from its international spinoffs. That could change sometime in the future, especially now that The Challenge has laid the groundwork.
Renee Paquette Officially Signs With AEW (Update)
AEW confirmed on Wednesday that former WWE commentator, interviewer and on-air personality Renee Paquette has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!" It's unclear as of now what Paquette's role will be with the company, but given her versatility she'll likely be involved in a number of ways.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Cheelai the Spotlight
Dragon Ball Super has introduced countless all-powerful characters to clash against the Z-Fighters, though it has also taken the opportunity to bring in comic relief when it can. Such is the case with Cheelai, the former Frieza Force member that struck a friendship with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly who recently returned to the franchise in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While the alien has yet to make an official appearance in the manga, cosplayers are taking their chance to bring her back into the fold.
