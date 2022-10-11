ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle reflected on her mental health struggles in her podcast, saying Prince Harry found her professional help when she was at her 'worst point'

By Mikhaila Friel
 3 days ago
The Duchess of Sussex opened up about mental health in the latest episode of Archewell Audio and Spotify's "Archetypes" podcast. Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Archewell/Spotify
  • Meghan Markle spoke about mental health in a new episode of her "Archetypes" podcast for Spotify.
  • Meghan said Prince Harry found her a professional to speak to when she was at her worst.
  • Meghan also spoke to Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate, and Constance Wu in the episode.

Joan Pinto
3d ago

she is claiming her suicide attempt was because her show got canceled please their are people struggling with Important issues that she sounds ludicrous

BizzyMom
3d ago

Question - why couldn’t she pick up a phone and call a doctor? She called friends for lunch, went on trips…but she could not call a doctor. Don’t believe the whole story.

Joan Nightingale
3d ago

Get over yourself, Meghan Markle!!! You are tiresome and indignant. Not to mention a horrible actress that never made it beyond "Suits" during your "C"-class performance. You have destroyed Prince Harry's life. Princess Diana would be so ashamed of you. And she was accepting of everyone! Go back to where you came from!!!

