Florida Today

Live: Watch SpaceX kick off weekend with Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Follow live as SpaceX targets 11:26 p.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 14, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and commercial communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
