The most popular jacket on Amazon is massively marked down for Black Friday Early Access

This Oprah-approved jacket is up to 49% off right now.

The jacket comes in 13 colors and starts at $88.49.

Prime Day 2022 is here again for Black Friday Early Access. While we've seen discounts on blenders to bedding and more, the down jacket from Orolay , which dipped to 49% off, is a welcomed item that's going straight into our basket.

This "Oprah-Approved" jacket has garnered rave reviews from Amazon customers as well has high regards from Reviewed staff because of its quality and warmth.

Perfect for slipping over bulky sweaters in the winter without feeling like a stuffed animal, the Orolay jacket is sure to keep you warm, even on those sleet-filled days, and it dries quickly, too!

You have your pick of 13 colors, with or without fur trim, and can now enjoy savings up to $97.60, depending on the color and size. That's enough to grab yourself a hat and mittens while you're at it. Still not signed up for Prime? Not to worry—you still have time.

Orolay Down Jacket at Amazon from $88.49

