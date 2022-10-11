A former Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness’ description. CNN’s Anderson Cooper speaks to Devlin Barrett, one of the Washington Post reporters that broke the story.

