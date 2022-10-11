Read full article on original website
Biden sends a careful but chilling new nuclear message to Putin in CNN interview
It's never going to feel normal to hear a president discussing the danger of "Armageddon" -- especially now, on camera.
Being subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee wasn't even the worst of Trump's day
Here's how bad Donald Trump's day was on Thursday.
Blumenthal says he's been talking to Republicans about his bill to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he's been discussing his bill that would stop US arms sales to Saudi Arabia with Republicans to get their support to pass it through the Senate.
Exclusive: Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up the tab
Since they first started arriving in Ukraine last spring, the Starlink satellite internet terminals made by Elon Musk's SpaceX have been a vital source of communication for Ukraine's military, allowing it to fight and stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia.
Soldier shoots down Russian missile, Ukraine says
Russia-Ukraine conflict (15 Videos) Surveillance footage captures large explosion on key bridge to Russian-annexed Crimea. Russian troops are releasing video on social media that reveals what's really going on behind the lines. 'Known for his brutality': Retired Air Force colonel on Putin's new commander. Powerful video shows Ukrainians singing national...
Supreme Court rejects former President Donald Trump’s request to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents fight
CNN — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Trump had asked the justices to reverse a federal appeals court and allow a special master to review...
'Do you believe this?': New video shows Pelosi's reaction to Capitol attack
The House January 6 select committee revealed never-before-seen footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders reacting to the Capitol attack from a secure location.
Deposition excerpts of Trump and Trump Jr., in NY fraud probe released, Trump Jr. distances himself from Trump Org.’s financial statements
CNN — Donald Trump Jr., a top executive at the Trump Organization, told New York investigators that he was not involved in preparing the real estate company’s financial statements at the center of a $250 million lawsuit and that his knowledge of accounting rules is limited to a college course, according to excerpts of his deposition released Thursday.
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker sparred over a range of issues from abortion and policing to personal integrity on Friday, as a key Georgia contest that could help determine control of the Senate came to a head in a contentious televised debate.
Purported Trump supporter who claimed Antifa burned down his camper admits to staged attack, DOJ says
CNN — A Minnesota man who claimed Antifa set fire to his camper during the political unrest of 2020 because he had displayed a Trump campaign flag admitted to staging the event and committing insurance fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Denis Molla, age 30, of Minneapolis suburb Brooklyn...
Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate
When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first -- and likely only -- debate in the campaign.
Trump reacts to committee's unanimous vote to subpoena him
Former President Donald Trump is blasting the January 6 committee's unanimous vote to subpoena him for documents and testimony.
A very good number for Republicans in new CNN poll
It's right to think of the coming midterms as a national election. After all, voters in all 50 states will be casting ballots. All 435 House seats will be on the ballot.
Biden addresses possible criminal charges against Hunter Biden and says he's 'proud' of son's fight against drug addiction
President Joe Biden on Tuesday for the first time addressed his son's exposure to possible criminal charges for allegedly lying on a gun-purchase application, but he said he was proud of Hunter Biden for confronting his struggles with drug addiction in an interview with Jake Tapper aired on "CNN Tonight."
Is this the secret to whether Joe Biden runs again or not?
If you listen carefully to what Joe Biden says about 2024, you start to hear the inklings of what might make up his mind.
Reporter reveals what 'very important witness' said about Trump
A former Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness’ description. CNN’s Anderson Cooper speaks to Devlin Barrett, one of the Washington Post reporters that broke the story.
'Rape has become a weapon' for Haiti gangs, says UN
As Haiti reels from a cascade of crises, the United Nations has released a grim report accusing the country's powerful gangs of using rape as a tool of intimidation and control.
Two former Trump administration officials seen at federal courthouse where Jan. 6 grand jury meets
CNN — Two former Trump administration officials were seen Thursday at the Washington, DC, federal courthouse where the grand jury investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack meets. Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, was compelled to testify to the January 6 grand...
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows how congressional leaders frantically coordinated with former Vice President Mike Pence to quell the insurrection at the Capitol and finish certifying the 2020 election.
DOJ says more than 21,000 pages were seized in Mar-a-Lago search, about one-tenth of what Trump claimed
Washington CNN — The Justice Department says the seized documents taken from Mar-a-Lago during the FBI search in August amount to 21,792 pages, according to a court filing this week, far short of the 200,000 pages former President Donald Trump’s legal team had claimed. Trump’s defense team now...
