Just a bit better: Palm Coast Matanzas slips past Gainesville 22-14

Palm Coast Matanzas didn’t flinch, finally repelling Gainesville 22-14 in a Florida high school football matchup on October 13. The first quarter gave Palm Coast Matanzas a 10-7 lead over Gainesville. The Pirates’ offense moved in front for a 13-7 lead over the Hurricanes at the intermission. Palm...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Construction of CFEC Fiber-to-the-Home Broadband Network begins: Providing gigabit-speeds at an affordable price to nearly 11,000 in Phase 1

CHIEFLAND — Construction of Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s 100 percent fiber-optic network, which will provide low-cost, high-speed internet and phone services to local communities through Fiber by Central Florida, has officially begun with make-ready engineering crews starting work in the Chiefland area on Oct. 3. Make-ready construction is expected to follow starting on Dec. 1 before fiber construction finally begins on March 1, 2023.
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Florida Surgeon General announces opioid funding Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Surgeon General is holding a press conference in Marion County to announce opioid recovery funds amid controversy over COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by the University of Florida, is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program. The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
MARION COUNTY, FL
College Football News

LSU vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: LSU (4-2), Florida (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Tigers are better than they showed in the 40-13 loss to Tennessee last week. All of a sudden the run...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston refuses to yield in shutout of Branford 3-0

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Williston wouldn’t allow it in a 3-0 shutout in a Florida girls volleyball matchup. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
WILLISTON, FL
CBS Miami

Almost a billion dollars up for grabs in Florida Lottery draw games

MIAMI - Almost a billion dollars will be in play this weekend in the Florida Lottery's three biggest draw games. In Florida Lotto, no one matched all six numbers on Wednesday to win the Jackpot which has increased to $20 million for Saturday's drawing. Speaking of Saturday drawings, the estimated jackpot for Powerball is now at $454 million after no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball number on Wednesday. The jackpot has a cash value of $232.6 million. While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Levy County shooting

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on loud vehicles

I’m amazed at how many cars, trucks, and motorcycles have loud exhausts. I can hear them coming and going for a mile. It makes me wonder if the police care, or maybe they need hearing aids. Also, there was a new law that music from a vehicle cannot be...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee. They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms. This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities. This meeting...
