Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022
If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Just a bit better: Palm Coast Matanzas slips past Gainesville 22-14
Palm Coast Matanzas didn’t flinch, finally repelling Gainesville 22-14 in a Florida high school football matchup on October 13. The first quarter gave Palm Coast Matanzas a 10-7 lead over Gainesville. The Pirates’ offense moved in front for a 13-7 lead over the Hurricanes at the intermission. Palm...
WATCH: Falling tree snaps power lines, nearly hits passing driver
Law enforcement dash camera footage captured a Florida driver's close call with a falling tree.
LSU vs. Florida schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
LSU vs. Florida schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Construction of CFEC Fiber-to-the-Home Broadband Network begins: Providing gigabit-speeds at an affordable price to nearly 11,000 in Phase 1
CHIEFLAND — Construction of Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s 100 percent fiber-optic network, which will provide low-cost, high-speed internet and phone services to local communities through Fiber by Central Florida, has officially begun with make-ready engineering crews starting work in the Chiefland area on Oct. 3. Make-ready construction is expected to follow starting on Dec. 1 before fiber construction finally begins on March 1, 2023.
Florida Pandemic EBT payments start in October, here’s when to expect benefits
Florida Pandemic EBT payments are coming soon for eligible families.
WCJB
Florida Surgeon General announces opioid funding Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Surgeon General is holding a press conference in Marion County to announce opioid recovery funds amid controversy over COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by the University of Florida, is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program. The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
WCJB
School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
FEMA Expands Disaster Aid To Additional Florida Counties
Homeowners in Brevard, Hendry, Monroe, and Okeechobee counties are now eligible to apply for FEMA individual assistance. More than $268 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 178,000 individuals and households to help jumpstart their recoveries. FEMA has made individual assistance
College Football News
LSU vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview
LSU vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: LSU (4-2), Florida (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Tigers are better than they showed in the 40-13 loss to Tennessee last week. All of a sudden the run...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston refuses to yield in shutout of Branford 3-0
An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Williston wouldn’t allow it in a 3-0 shutout in a Florida girls volleyball matchup. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
Almost a billion dollars up for grabs in Florida Lottery draw games
MIAMI - Almost a billion dollars will be in play this weekend in the Florida Lottery's three biggest draw games. In Florida Lotto, no one matched all six numbers on Wednesday to win the Jackpot which has increased to $20 million for Saturday's drawing. Speaking of Saturday drawings, the estimated jackpot for Powerball is now at $454 million after no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball number on Wednesday. The jackpot has a cash value of $232.6 million. While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning...
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
WCJB
Levy County shooting
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
Florida Approves Disaster Food Stamps for Hurricane Ian Victims — What It Provides
Florida's Department of Children and Families announced the state's application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture....
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident voices concerns on loud vehicles
I’m amazed at how many cars, trucks, and motorcycles have loud exhausts. I can hear them coming and going for a mile. It makes me wonder if the police care, or maybe they need hearing aids. Also, there was a new law that music from a vehicle cannot be...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee. They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms. This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities. This meeting...
First Coast News
Convoy of vehicles full of supplies leaving Clay County Fairgrounds for southwest Florida
Convoy of vehicles full of supplies leaving Clay County Fairgrounds for Southwest Florida. Credit: Renata Di Gregorio.
