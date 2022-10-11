ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nighttime freeway closures to take place on State Routes 58 and 99

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 3 days ago
Two separate freeway closures will take place on Wednesday, October 12th and Thursday, October 13. The closures were planned because of construction on the roads and electrical work.

State Route 58 westbound at Chester Avenue will be closed and monitored by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) due to electrical work. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on both scheduled days. A detour route leading drivers to exit at Chester Avenue will be set up. The route will lead northbound travelers to the northbound State Route 99 on-ramp on California Avenue. Meanwhile, southbound travelers will be led to the southbound State Route 99 on-ramp on Ming Avenue.

All lanes of State Route 99 southbound between Stockdale Hwy and Ming Avenue will be closed due to work on pavement joints and will also be monitored by the CHP. The closure will last from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on both scheduled days. Travelers will have to take a detour that exits at Stockdale Hwy. The detour will lead to Ming Avenue, where drivers can use the State Route 99 on-ramp.

