Minneapolis, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Huskies Stay Undefeated, Wolves and Lumberjacks Come Up Short

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team kept their undefeated streak alive, while the Granite City Lumberjacks suffered their first loss of the young season and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short in their final preseason matchup on Friday. On Saturday the University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams will return to the field, while the Wild look to get their first win and the College of St. Benedict hockey team will play their first exhibition game of the season against Bethel.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Queen of Norway to Visit Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Queen of Norway is coming to Minnesota for a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja will visit the state Thursday through Sunday to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the U.S. The Queen's program includes a visit to St. Olaf College in Northfield...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Ed Sheeran PRE-SALE Code for Minnesota Stop!

Calling all Ed Sheeran fans! Anyone out there getting really excited to see the "Bad Habits" singer when he comes to Minneapolis, Minnesota August 12, 2023?! I know that's a silly question. Who isn't excited for him to come Minnesota?! Take it from someone who has seen him before, if you haven't you are going to WANT to see him. His talent will blow your mind. His "+-=÷x Tour" (The Mathematics Tour) will be his.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley

This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
FOLEY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week. The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s...
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
BIG LAKE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Two-Year-Old Stable After Getting Run Over By SUV

RAMSEY (WJON News) - A two-year-old is in stable condition after being run over Wednesday morning in Ramsey. The Ramsey Police were sent to Brookside Elementary School just after 9:00 am yesterday Wednesday morning on a report that a child had been run over by a car. Anoka County Sheriff’s officials say a woman was dropping off her children at school when a two-year-old opened the rear door of the SUV she was driving and fell under the vehicle. The woman ran over the child before she was able to stop.
RAMSEY, MN
