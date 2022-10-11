Read full article on original website
Huskies Stay Undefeated, Wolves and Lumberjacks Come Up Short
The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team kept their undefeated streak alive, while the Granite City Lumberjacks suffered their first loss of the young season and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short in their final preseason matchup on Friday. On Saturday the University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams will return to the field, while the Wild look to get their first win and the College of St. Benedict hockey team will play their first exhibition game of the season against Bethel.
Queen of Norway to Visit Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Queen of Norway is coming to Minnesota for a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja will visit the state Thursday through Sunday to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the U.S. The Queen's program includes a visit to St. Olaf College in Northfield...
Ed Sheeran PRE-SALE Code for Minnesota Stop!
Calling all Ed Sheeran fans! Anyone out there getting really excited to see the "Bad Habits" singer when he comes to Minneapolis, Minnesota August 12, 2023?! I know that's a silly question. Who isn't excited for him to come Minnesota?! Take it from someone who has seen him before, if you haven't you are going to WANT to see him. His talent will blow your mind. His "+-=÷x Tour" (The Mathematics Tour) will be his.
Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
Highway 23 Project Between Foley and Milaca On Schedule
FOLEY -- It will be another month before Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca reopens. The 13 1/2 mile project is forcing drivers to detour around the work zone. Crews are repaving 12 1/2 miles of roadway from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River Bridge in Milaca.
Minneapolis Police Looking for Murder Suspect in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Minneapolis police are asking for your help as they continue to search for a murder suspect. They say they are looking for Erica Roberts who they believe is living here in St. Cloud. She has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Tanasha...
Rhythm and Brews This Sunday less than an hour from St. Cloud
Fall is definitely here! And it's time to enjoy everything that Minnesota and Fall have to offer. One of the things that is popular is craft beers. Breweries are popping up all over, and many events surrounding it. This is an event happening this weekend in Brooklyn Center. It's called...
REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley
This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools
BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week. The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s...
Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
Two-Year-Old Stable After Getting Run Over By SUV
RAMSEY (WJON News) - A two-year-old is in stable condition after being run over Wednesday morning in Ramsey. The Ramsey Police were sent to Brookside Elementary School just after 9:00 am yesterday Wednesday morning on a report that a child had been run over by a car. Anoka County Sheriff’s officials say a woman was dropping off her children at school when a two-year-old opened the rear door of the SUV she was driving and fell under the vehicle. The woman ran over the child before she was able to stop.
