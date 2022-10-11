ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Q106.5

Maine's Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey

The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
BREWER, ME
WMUR.com

Video: Bull moose caught sparring on trail camera in New Hampshire

VIDEO: Two bull moose were caught sparring on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season is from mid-September through mid-October and bulls defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together...
ANIMALS
103.7 WCYY

Toys 'R' Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

638 newly recorded COVID cases

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 638 new cases of coronavirus. These cases reflect data gathering since Saturday factoring in the long holiday weekend. The state agency is also reporting 10 additional deaths.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Maine State Police Say Human Remains were Found at Acadia Park

Maine State Police and Park Rangers are investigating after human remains were found at Acadia National Park. Little information has been released about the remains, but WABI-TV reports they were discovered near the Fabbri picnic area, which is located on Park Loop Road between the Blackwoods Campground and Thunder Hole.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
MAINE STATE
coast931.com

Maine GOP candidate apologizes for comparing regulators to rapists

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) A former Navy SEAL who’s seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree apologized for comparing federal fisheries regulators to rapists, saying the statement was “over the top.”. Republican Ed Thelander was called out during a debate Wednesday evening for remarks he made earlier in...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway

ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
ACTON, ME
92 Moose

Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95

A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
mainebiz.biz

Maine family businesses honored for going the extra mile

From lobsters to pet supplies, a range of Maine businesses were honored at the 22nd Maine Family Business Awards Wednesday for going the extra mile. Winners include the Kennebec Cabin Co. of Manchester, whose owners achieved worldwide fame via the "Maine Cabin Masters" reality show, and Farmington's Franklin Printing, which was recognized for making technology upgrades during the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
