Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Monkey Gently Pet a Chipmunk at Zoo in Mount Vernon, Maine
Spider monkey, Odette, is very sweet and the chipmunk doesn't seem freaked at all. A visitor at the DEW Haven caught a special moment between Odette, a spider monkey, and a chipmunk. Odette has been at DEW Haven since 2018. If you've ever seen a chipmunk, you know that you...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
Dogs and cats rescued from Florida, Puerto Rico now in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Hurricanes Ian and Fiona left devastation in Florida and Puerto Rico. A lot of resources and helpers from Maine immediately went to both areas to help with rescue efforts and cleanup. That’s for the people who live there, but what about the animals? As shelters flooded,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
'Soupman' accused of stealing thousands from nonprofit founded for son who died in Maine
The man known as “Soupman” is accused of taking thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts nonprofit he founded. Peter Kelleher began serving soup from his home in Massachusetts in 2017 to people experiencing homelessness. He began doing this after his son, who lived in Bangor, died of an...
WMUR.com
Video: Bull moose caught sparring on trail camera in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Two bull moose were caught sparring on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season is from mid-September through mid-October and bulls defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together...
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
wabi.tv
638 newly recorded COVID cases
Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 638 new cases of coronavirus. These cases reflect data gathering since Saturday factoring in the long holiday weekend. The state agency is also reporting 10 additional deaths.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is the Famous Cabot Cove From Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ a Real Maine Place?
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Angela Lansbury. Lansbury starred in Murder, She Wrote from 1984 to 1996. She was 96. Lansbury's character, Jessica Fletcher, played a widowed mystery writer who solved murders in Cabot Cove, Maine. The show showed how beautiful small-town Maine was to the...
Maine State Police Say Human Remains were Found at Acadia Park
Maine State Police and Park Rangers are investigating after human remains were found at Acadia National Park. Little information has been released about the remains, but WABI-TV reports they were discovered near the Fabbri picnic area, which is located on Park Loop Road between the Blackwoods Campground and Thunder Hole.
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
coast931.com
Maine GOP candidate apologizes for comparing regulators to rapists
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) A former Navy SEAL who’s seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree apologized for comparing federal fisheries regulators to rapists, saying the statement was “over the top.”. Republican Ed Thelander was called out during a debate Wednesday evening for remarks he made earlier in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Maine's housing and homeless crisis becomes statewide issue
The housing and homeless crisis in Maine has gone from being a local issue to a statewide problem, as WMTW viewers have selected it as one of their most important topics of the year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. The number of Mainers living without shelter...
The Mortgage Payment on this Maine House is What You Paid in Total For Yours
Okay, hold onto your hats ya'll. This million dollar house located in Mount Desert Maine will absolutely blow you away. This house is listed by Sprague and Curtis Real Estate. The listing price is a cool $19,500,000! If you want the address, you'll have to call to request it. That...
Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway
ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
These Breathtaking Photos Show The Raw Beauty of Maine’s Peak Foliage
Fall in Maine is not a mediocre season. It takes your breath away. The foliage all over the state is straight out of a Picasso. Sometimes you can get caught staring at a gorgeous view and truly feel like it's a painting. Recently, I was lucky enough to be gifted...
Police Need Help Catching Hoodlums Who Stole a “Welcome to Maine” Sign
The York Country Sherrif's Office is asking Mainers for help in tracking down some criminals who are most foul. Yes, that right...some hooligans stole a "Welcome to Maine" sign. The sign, located on Route 109 in Acton, was recently taken with very little public evidence, other than these images of...
Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95
A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
mainebiz.biz
Maine family businesses honored for going the extra mile
From lobsters to pet supplies, a range of Maine businesses were honored at the 22nd Maine Family Business Awards Wednesday for going the extra mile. Winners include the Kennebec Cabin Co. of Manchester, whose owners achieved worldwide fame via the "Maine Cabin Masters" reality show, and Farmington's Franklin Printing, which was recognized for making technology upgrades during the pandemic.
Kool AM
Augusta, ME
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolam.com
Comments / 0