ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
CBS Miami

Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested

MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County.  Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday.  Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding.  "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Alarm#Boca Police#Brpd#H B 371
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

EXCLUSIVE: State discovers lost 'Clown Sighting File' one day after Killer Clown case hearing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Previous coverage: Accused ‘killer clown’ lawyers demand state reveal behind the scenes investigation into other suspect. One day after Sheila Keen-Warren's attorneys asked a judge to order the state to produce several items of evidence, including a "Clown Sighting File," prosecutors have located the allegedly lost file which may throw the trial schedule into disarray.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony

The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman

It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
BOCANEWSNOW

BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Mizner Arts Center Approved and Boca High School Gets Swatted

Boca Raton has approved the lease for a performing arts center in Mizner Park. It happened Wednesday during a special meeting of the community redevelopment agency, which owns the parcel next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Afterward, the city council approved the ordinance that will implement the lease. Even though...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deerfield News

SHERIFF COMMENTS ON BROWARD JURY VERDICT NOT GIVING CRUZ DEATH PENALTY

The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a Sheriff Gregory Tony statement on MSD verdict located at: n/a. Public Information Officer Veda Coleman-Wright is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. The statement below is from Sheriff Gregory Tony in response...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death

A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy