Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
Click10.com
Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
Delray Beach Police Chief Shares Advice To Avoid Falling Prey To Fraudsters
Chief Russ Mager says the elderly are often the key targets and the scammers use text messages, phone calls and emails to attempt their crimes.
cw34.com
Man 'had a sword and machete and was trying to break down the door,' SWAT team called
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First, a couple started drinking. Then came an argument and things ended with threats, violence and the SWAT team. That's what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said happened last Saturday morning, Oct. 8. At 6:41 a.m., "Units responded to an armed domestic...
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested
MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday. Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding. "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: State discovers lost 'Clown Sighting File' one day after Killer Clown case hearing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Previous coverage: Accused ‘killer clown’ lawyers demand state reveal behind the scenes investigation into other suspect. One day after Sheila Keen-Warren's attorneys asked a judge to order the state to produce several items of evidence, including a "Clown Sighting File," prosecutors have located the allegedly lost file which may throw the trial schedule into disarray.
calleochonews.com
Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony
The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman
It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
fox35orlando.com
Parkland shooting verdict: Florida leaders react to jury recommending life in prison for Nikolas Cruz
PARKLAND, Fla. - After a Florida jury rejected the death penalty and recommended life in prison without parole for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, state leaders and lawmakers are speaking out. Charlie Crist, candidate for governor of Florida, released the following statement. "There are crimes for which the only just...
BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Parkland Students Demand Building Be Demolished After Nikolas Cruz Decision
On Thursday, a jury recommended that Nikolas Cruz receive a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
bocamag.com
Mizner Arts Center Approved and Boca High School Gets Swatted
Boca Raton has approved the lease for a performing arts center in Mizner Park. It happened Wednesday during a special meeting of the community redevelopment agency, which owns the parcel next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Afterward, the city council approved the ordinance that will implement the lease. Even though...
Deerfield News
SHERIFF COMMENTS ON BROWARD JURY VERDICT NOT GIVING CRUZ DEATH PENALTY
The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a Sheriff Gregory Tony statement on MSD verdict located at: n/a. Public Information Officer Veda Coleman-Wright is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. The statement below is from Sheriff Gregory Tony in response...
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison.
NBC Miami
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
