Bowie treated Thursday’s game against Johnson at Burger Stadium as a de facto playoff game, and the Bulldogs couldn’t have been more dominant. With games still on the schedule against area powers Westlake and Lake Travis, Bowie knew a loss against Johnson would put its postseason hopes in a precarious position and give the Jaguars the inside track to the fourth playoff spot in District 26-6A. ...

BOWIE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO