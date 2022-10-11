Read full article on original website
2 arrested after throwing fire extinguishers off garage, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were discharging fire extinguishers on top of a University of Illinois parking garage. It happened Thursday afternoon when witnesses say three men were on the top level of U. of I. parking garage C-7, 517 E. John St.
2 women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Officer Oberheim
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two women have been indicted for illegally buying the gun that was used to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal, were indicted by a federal grand jury on October 4. They...
Police: Two men arrested after attacking a man on sidewalk
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department arrested two men on Thursday. Police say they received a call about disruptive behavior on top of a parking garage, and later observed the men attack a third man on the sidewalk. Officials say in their attempt to detain...
Pana man arrested for fleeing from police
Pana, Ill. (WICS) — A Pana man is facing charges of three counts of aggravated fleeing and one count of driving while revoked with prior driving while revoked conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that Dylan Carroll, 27, attempted to elude Deputy Blake Hadley on Tuesday. Officials...
Injured Decatur Police officers released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police officers involved in the shootout on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. The two were shot after making a traffic stop. After noticing a gun next to the driver, 32-year-old Jamontey O. Neal, they asked him to show his hands. Neal...
Student arrested after gun found at Centennial High School
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A gun was found inside a student's backpack Thursday morning at Centennial High School. We're told the Evolv weapons detection system in the entryway of the school alerted officials to a metal object inside the backpack. A gun was found inside and immediately confiscated, according...
Driver identified in Decatur police shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The driver accused of shooting two Decatur Police Officers Wednesday morning has been identified. Macon County Coroner Michael Day reports Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. in Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. We're told he was shot during an...
2 officers injured, 1 suspect dead after traffic stop shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two Decatur Police Officers were injured and a suspect is dead after a traffic stop shooting. It happened around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Walnut. Officers pulled over a vehicle and told the driver to show his hands. The driver refused...
Two Decatur police officers shot during traffic stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two police officers have been shot in Decatur. According to police, the officers made a traffic stop in the 1300 block of E. Walnut around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and shots were fired during the stop. Both police officers and the suspect were shot. All three...
Semi hits Piatt County home
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating after a semi hit a house near Cerro Gordo. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 105 just west of Highway 32 in Piatt County. According to ISP, the semi went off the roadway for unknown...
Tenants demand security at apartment complex to address crime
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Residents at Champaign Park Apartments said they are worried for their safety after they say they haven't seeing security in months. "Man it strikes terror bro," said resident Greg Folwer. "I know it's a lot of people terrified over there." Fowler has been living in...
Taylorville Police K9 nominated for grant
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville Police Department K9 Kairo and handler Sgt. Alwerdt and K9 Alan and handler Officer Priddy have been nominated for the Aftermath Services K9 grant. The annual K9 Grant is one of the many ways that Aftermath recognizes and rewards departments across the country for...
Seal order lifted for some at Taylorville Kroger
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has temporarily lifted the seal order for certain people at the Taylorville Kroger. The Kroger, located at 201 East Bidwell Street, was closed in July when the IEPA issued a seal order against the grocery store due to asbestos contamination.
County board votes to delay Danville’s request to buy more property
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The city of Danville is trying to buy more land. Mayor Rickey Williams said the city has requested to purchase 120 plots of land; however, the Vermilion County Board on Tuesday voted 17 to 1 to hold off on the request. Vermilion County Board Member,...
Community College partnering with EMS provider
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College (RCC) is partnering with Abbott EMS. Their goal is to remove the barrier of entry for people interested in becoming Emergency Medical Technicians and build a network of healthcare workers. The eight-week course is scheduled to start on Jan. 9, 2023. People...
Illinois Athletics announces plans for Illinois Wrestling Training Center
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Over the past few year Illinois Athletics, led by athletic director Josh Whitman has made it a top priority to update the athletic facilities on campus. From the Atkins Golf Club, to the Ubben Basketball Complex officially opening, wrestling is the next sport to have its own training facility.
FNR Week 8: Taylorville at Lincoln
The Taylorville Tornadoes take on the Lincoln Railplitters in our October 14 Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games by clicking...
Big Ten Media Day for Illinois men's and women's basketball
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The men's and women's Illinois basketball team made the trip to Big Ten Media day in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday to speak in front of the media, prior to the beginning of their season. The two teams are excited and eager to turn the page...
Big Ten media day with Terrence Shannon Jr.
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Terrence Shannon Jr., is a senior guard transferring to Illinois from Texas Tech. Shannon Jr. was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and was recruited by the Illini during Shannon Jr.'s recruitment process in high school. In his time with Texas Tech, his stats continued...
