Atlantic Beach, SC

Atlantic Beach mayor speaks out after councilman is allegedly killed by family member

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

The mayor of Atlantic Beach has released a statement after the death of a colleague, who was allegedly killed by a family member Sunday near Columbia.

Mayor Jake Evans said the town is “shocked and deeply sadden by the deaths of Councilman Jim DeWitt and his family...”

James Dewitt II, also known as Jim, and Gloria Dewitt, both 52, were found in their Columbia area home with gunshot wounds during a welfare check around 7 p.m. Sunday off of Greensprings Drive.

He also mentioned that the administration is cooperating with the investigations.

“We offer our condolences and deepest sympathy to the family,” he said in a statement emailed to The Sun News.

Matthew Dewitt, 25, is the primary suspect in the killings that took place in both Richland and Horry counties Sunday.

Matthew Dewitt was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday around 4 p.m. after police responded to a Conway residence on Highway 319, where Natasha Stevens’ body was discovered.

Stevens is believed to have been shot in her home earlier that day. She was 52.

It is not yet clear his exact relationship to the victims or what led to the shootings.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department have partnered up Horry County Police Department to investigate the killings.

Dewitt is still incarcerated as of Tuesday. Charges are pending.

