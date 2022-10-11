Friday Scoreboard for Alabama Football

A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO