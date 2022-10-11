Friday Scoreboard for Alabama Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s high school football scores from around Alabama; will be updated; includes results of Thursday night’s games
CALHOUN COUNTY GAMES
Donoho 48, Talladega Co. Central 14
Cleburne County 48, White Plains 13
Jacksonville 31, Munford 13
Leeds 23, Alexandria 7
Ohatchee 21, Hokes Bluff 7
Piedmont 45, Glencoe 10
Randolph County 41, Wellborn 14
Saks 56, Weaver 6
Spring Garden 28, Pleasant Valley 14
STATEWIDE GAMES
CLASS 7A
Austin 41, James Clemens 33
Bob Jones 48, Sparkman 40
Central-Phenix City 55, Lee-Montgomery 20
Davidson 28, Park Crossing 14
Enterprise 51, Dothan 28
Fairhope 26, Daphne 7
Foley 55, Alma Bryant 32
Florence 27, Huntsville 7
Grissom 17, Albertville 3
Hewitt-Trussville 45, Vestavia Hills 37
Hoover 31, Tuscaloosa County 13
Mary Montgomery 37, Baker 20
Opelika 31, Smiths Station 14
Prattville 38, Jeff Davis 20
Spain Park 35, Chelsea 21
Thompson 51, Oak Mountain 0
CLASS 6A
Buckhorn 38, Lee-Huntsville 20
Calera 31, Briarwood Christian 28
Carver-Montgomery 33, Wetumpka 13
Center Point 29, Pinson Valley 22
Clay-Chalkville 63, Huffman 0
Cullman 35, Columbia 6
Fort Payne 46, Hazel Green 14
Gadsden City 53, Mae Jemison 0
Gardendale 34, Minor 14
Hartselle 45, Athens 21
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 47, Bessemer City 16
Homewood 31, Chilton County 10
Hueytown 32, McAdory 27
Jackson-Olin 14, Woodlawn 12
Mountain Brook 35, Parker 6
Muscle Shoals 42, Decatur 28
Northridge 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 0
Paul Bryant 23, Brookwood 18
Pelham 30, Benjamin Russell 20
Pike Road 40, Russell County 7
Pleasant Grove 35, Fairfield 0
Saraland 48, Baldwin County 7
Shades Valley 35, Pell City 29
Sidney Lanier 41, Stanhope Elmore 17
Spanish Fort 33, McGill-Toolen Catholic 24
St. Paul’s Episcopal 38, Robertsdale 14
Theodore 35, Blount 0
CLASS 5A
Arab 56, Boaz 17
Beauregard 31, Elmore County 20
Carroll 42, Hedland 8
Central, Clay County 48, Sylacauga 7
Charles Henderson 34, Eufaula 7
Demopolis 68, Jemison 22
Douglas 48, Crossville 14
East Limestone 54, Lawrence County 13
Fairview 55, Brewer 13
Faith Academy 41, Pike Liberal Arts 0
Gulf Shores 49, Elberta 3
Hayden 41, Wenonah 21
Jasper 57, Carver-Birmingham 20
Leeds 23, Alexandria 7
Lincoln 34, Springville 31
Marbury 35, Holtville 12
Moody 42, St. Clair County 14
Pleasant Grove 35, Fairfield 0
Ramsay 56, John Carroll Catholic 7
Rehobeth 42, Greenville 7
Scottsboro 25, Sardis 0
Selma 29, Shelby County 0
Tallassee 25, Valley 7
UMS-Wright 42, B.C. Rain 7
Vigor 22, LeFlore 6
West Point 21, Ardmore 0
Williamson 20, Citronelle 0
CLASS 4A
American Christian 27, West Blocton 12
Andalusia 49, Slocomb 0
Bibb County 46, Montevallo 0
Brooks 24, Rogers 21
B.T. Washington 36, Montgomery Academy 21
Cherokee County 60, Fultondale 0
Cleburne County 48, White Plains 13
Corner 20, Oak Grove 12
Deshler 45, Central-Florence 21
Dora 40, Hamilton 8
Etowah 48, Hanceville 7
Geneva 35, Dale County 7
God Hope 20, Ashville 7
Hale County 21, Dallas County 12
Haleyville 46, Curry 6
Handley 48, Talladega 3
Jackson 55, Satsuma 0
Jacksonville 31, Munford 13
Montgomery Catholic 64, Bullock County 0
Northside 20, Cordova 19
Orange Beach 35, Bayside Academy 29
Priceville 41, North Jackson 14
Randolph 55, DAR 0
Sipsey Valley 37, Holt 6
St. John Paul II Catholic 27, New Hope 20
St. Michael Catholic 49, Wilcox Central 6
T.R. Miller 39, Escambia County 0
Westminster Christian 70, Madison County 42
West Morgan 34, West Limestone 3
Wilson 33, East Lawrence 21
CLASS 3A
Alabama Christian 40, Prattville Christian 7
Beulah 29, Childersburg 26
Clements 46, Elkmont 18
Colbert County 28, Colbert Heights 12
Danville 49, Asbury 6
Excel 21, Thomasville 20
Geraldine 16, Westbrook Christian 13
Gordo 35, Fayette County 0
Hillcrest-Evergreen 44, Monroe County 16
Houston Academy 52, Northside Methodist 0
J.B. Pennington 55, Brindlee Mountain 0
Madison Academy 49, Vinemont 7
Mars Hill Bible 56, Phil Campbell 0
Midfield 34, Tarrant 14
Mobile Christian 34, Cottage Hill Christian 14
Ohatchee 21, Hokes Bluff 7
Opp 33, Daleville 7
Piedmont 45, Glencoe 10
Pike County 21, Providence Christian 7
Pisgah 41, North Sand Mountain 14
Plainview 33, Sylvania 30
Randolph County 41, Walter Wellborn 14
Saint James 37, Trinity Presbyterian 21
Saks 56, Weaver 6
Southside-Selma 52, Greensboro 30
Straughn 56, New Brockton 7
Winfield 62, Carbon Hill 0
W.S. Neal 13, Flomaton 12
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 52, Cold Springs 8
Ariton 49, Abbeville 0
B.B. Comer 44, Thorsby 16
Chickasaw 28, Fruitdale 22
Clarke County 20, JU Blacksher 0
Cleveland 36, Gaston 6
Collinsville 41, Ider 12
Falkville 28, Red Bay 6
Fayetteville 14, Central, Coosa 6
Francis Marion 38, Washington County 32
Fyffe 70, Sand Rock 14
Geneva County 28, Zion Chapel 12
GW Long 35, Cottonwood 28
Hatton 60, Sheffield 34
Highland Home 36, Barbour County 14
Isabella 34, Ranburne 7
Lamar County 21, Sulligent 20
Lanett 45, LaFayette 8
Lexington 52, Tanner 20
Luverne 28, Goshen 21
Reeltown 48, Horseshoe Bend 9
Southeastern 14, Locust Fork 12
Spring Garden 28, Pleasant Valley 14
Tuscaloosa Academy 34, Winston County 8
Vincent 39, Woodland 0
West End 49, Holly Pond 26
Whitesburg Christian 36, Section 24
Wicksburg 48, Samson 10
CLASS 1A
Cherokee 34, Vina 8
Coosa Christian 41, Cedar Bluff 14
Decatur Heritage 49, Woodville 8
Donoho 48, Talladega County Central 14
Elba 62, Georgiana 28
Florala 72, McKenzie 38
Hackleburg 50, Phillips 34
Houston County 42, Pleasant Home 21
Hubbertville 41, Berry 8
Kinston 35, Red Level 0
Leroy 54, Southern Choctaw 6
Loachapoka 22, Autaugaville 18
Lynn 45, Brilliant 6
Maplesville 51, Billingsley 14
Marion County 38, Sumiton Christian 7
McIntosh 24, Choctaw County 7
Meek 63, Shoals Christian 0
Pickens County 60, Holy Spirit 0
Ragland 38, Winterboro 8
R.C. Hatch 30, Marengo 6
Sweet Water 45, Keith 0
University Charter School 62, A.L. Johnson 28
Valley Head 34, Appalachian 28
Verbena 40, Calhoun 0
Wadley 47, Victory Christian 0
Cover photo by Greg Warren
