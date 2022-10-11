A long-time cultural fixture in South Buffalo is continuing its mission to make reading a part of the lives of the people who visit Dog Ears Bookstore. It’s open for people of all ages and they come from across the city and well into the suburbs and are changing as the community changes. Every weekday, around 60-kids come for the literary events in the building not far from Cazenovia Park. Founder and Executive Director Thomas McDonnell says the organization stresses reading for all ages.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO