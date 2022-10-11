Read full article on original website
wbfo.org
Dog Ears books and the age-old quest to bring stories to people of all ages
A long-time cultural fixture in South Buffalo is continuing its mission to make reading a part of the lives of the people who visit Dog Ears Bookstore. It’s open for people of all ages and they come from across the city and well into the suburbs and are changing as the community changes. Every weekday, around 60-kids come for the literary events in the building not far from Cazenovia Park. Founder and Executive Director Thomas McDonnell says the organization stresses reading for all ages.
Buffalo, What’s Next?: New Homes and More Music on Buffalo’s East Side
Then Jay Moran takes a visit to the Community Music School of Buffalo, as they move into a new East side facility. Today we look at the state of home ownership on the East side, with MMB Realty Group - the region's first all-female, Black-owned realty group. Mia Mootry, Tamika Collins Murphy and Rosalind Burgin will chat with Dave Debo.
Flying with a health condition? Buffalo Niagara International Airport drill emphasizes importance of communication
A 2017 RAND Study showed that 60% of American adults have at least one chronic health condition and that was only expected to rise as baby boomers age. Now, most of us with health conditions think about how it impacts us day to day, but what about in emergencies?. Every...
Buffalo, What’s Next?: Black American Spaces, and the Fight to End Food Inequity
Today we bring you a look at “Making Black America - Through the Grapevine “ a four-part PBS series hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., that chronicles the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people—beyond the reach of the “White gaze.” Angelea Preston interviews Shayla Harris, the Buffalo native who produced and directed the series.
