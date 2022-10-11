Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Seven arrests include assault, battery charges
Local agencies reported making seven arrests Thursday, including arrests on battery and assault charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 28 complaints and made these arrests:. —Chad Michael Adams, 39, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Thursday on...
lpso.net
UPDATE: Woman Charged with Assisting Inmate Escape in September
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced another individual has been arrested in the investigation into the escape of an inmate from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in September 2022. Jasmina Mahoney, 26, of Tennessee has been charged with assisting in the escape of Leroy Miles Jr., 23, from the Correctional Complex. Investigators had also previously charged inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with assisting in the escape.
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged with Terrorizing after allegedly hurling bricks at home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anthony James Ewell, 58, of Napoleonville, remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an altercation that allegedly involved threats and bricks. The altercation allegedly took place at a location south of Napoleonville. That is where deputies met with the victim in this...
Inmate arrested, accused of trying to escape LPCC
Devonte Tolliver, 26, was taken into custody and then took him to the hospital because he allegedly injured himself trying to escape.
brproud.com
BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
brproud.com
Troubling trend of violent crimes by juveniles increase in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A juvenile charged with allegedly killing Southern University student JoVonté Barber during a carjacking will be going to adult court after a judge ruled that there is enough probable cause. This is the latest case in a troubling trend involving Baton Rouge teens...
brproud.com
Alleged drug dealer nicknamed ‘UNC’ arrested in Baton Rouge after seizure of fentanyl, heroin, stolen guns and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long investigation ended with the arrest of two people including an alleged drug dealer. 41-year-old Jermaine Harris, aka, “UNC” and Dawn Clarke, 45, were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to authorities. Agents with EBRSO Narcotics had reason to believe that...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge authorities issue ‘scam alert’ regarding phony calls from criminals impersonating police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some residents in Louisiana have been recieving calls from people who say they’re with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), but are actually scammers, authorities say. BRPD issued a ‘scam alert’ warning Thursday, October 13, stating that some locals have been targeted by...
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for thieves accused of stealing nearly $4K
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify multiple thieves. Investigators said they have reason to believe the people sought are connected to a theft and access device fraud investigation of more than $3,800. Authorities ask if you have...
brproud.com
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
theadvocate.com
Man accused in Donaldsonville shooting believed person he knew was intruder, deputies say
A Donaldsonville man shot and killed another person on Monday night, mistakenly believing he was an intruder into a home, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said. Perry Smith Jr., 33, actually knew the man, Trevon Henderson, 21, who entered the home on Lessard Street, deputies said in a statement. Henderson was...
brproud.com
Zachary PD would like to speak with unidentified woman in connection with theft
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an ongoing investigation. Do you know the woman in the picture attached to this story?. ZPD would like to figure out who this person is “in relation to a theft.”. If you...
stmarynow.com
Berwick police arrest man accused of 4th DWI
Berwick police on Thursday arrested a man accused of drunken driving for the fourth time. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported this arrest:. —Adrian Angeron, 62, Parro Lane, Berwick, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated (fourth. offense, refusal), unlawful refusal to submit to chemical...
brproud.com
K-9 helps find marijuana during traffic stop in Louisiana
AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Deonte D. Harris, 25, of, Gibson, was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday night in Assumption Parish. Harris was stopped on U.S. 90 after a deputy saw him commit a traffic violation. The driver was subsequently questioned by the deputy who then requested that...
pelicanpostonline.com
Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
brproud.com
Two arrested in Louisiana after allegedly trying to flush drugs down the toilet
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Hiram Desmond Clark, 31, of Labadieville and Kristen Dena Duplechien, 36, of Thibodaux remain behind bars after they were arrested on Tuesday, October 11. Their arrests stem from an investigation into drug trafficking. The investigation was led by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
