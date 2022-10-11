Nearly $300M in tax revenue came rushing back to local governments after ITEP reforms, report says

Read full article on original website
Analysis finds Louisiana parishes with industrial tax exemptions received more property tax revenue
(The Center Square) — Analysis of the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reveals parishes with the highest amount of tax exemptions collected higher amounts of property taxes in 2021. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an informational brief to lawmakers Monday on the...
Louisiana joins equity initiative to hire more minority firms for transportation projects
WASHINGTON – Louisiana on Tuesday became one of the first states to sign a protocol aimed at hiring more minority firms to work on public transportation projects. In a rooftop ceremony overlooking the U.S. Capitol, Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project, called the EIP pledge, along with the heads of transportation departments from five other states. Within in the next few years all 50 states are expected to sign the protocols.
How many Louisiana bridges can you fix with $270 million?
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's locally-owned bridges will get an injection of more than a quarter billion dollars over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week. The money is part of the approximately $1 billion that the...
ArkLaTex Politics: Landry & Tarver
SHREVEPORT, La. - About the time Tuesday night's shootings were unfolding, KTBS 3 News was talking with Sen. Greg Tarver; he was in attendance at the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association mayoral forum. One of the topics was crime, and KTBS 3 News had the chance to visit with Tarver about violent...
Louisiana political ads light up social media as primary approaches
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s primary congressional election is coming up on Nov. 8, and politicians have been working hard to create political ads that catch attention and secure votes. Several ads from Louisiana candidates have attracted huge attention online. U.S. Senator John Kennedy’s most recent ad has lit...
Weaker version of push to boost reading skills for third- and fourth-graders endorsed
BATON ROUGE, La. - A committee of Louisiana's top school board Tuesday approved a watered-down version of a plan aimed at improving reading skills among third- and fourth-graders. Under the original plan by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, students who failed an end-of-year screening would have been required to...
VPSO Seeking Missing Family
LEESVILLE, La. - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”. Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and Heather...
