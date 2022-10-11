Read full article on original website
Related
Feral swine trap loan program set up in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXR) — Some North Carolina counties are experiencing a feral swine problem. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to find a solution. Trapping the animals is one possible answer, and a trap loan program has been established for some counties. Feral […]
WECT
‘The North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters’: Oyster expert talks about importance of the shellfish in our environment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) Like a fine Napa Valley wine, oysters take time to grow, nurture, and harvest. “I have heard that the North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters. We have some of the most delicious juicy oysters around,” said Bonnie Mitchell, Coastal Education Coordinator with the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
WECT
Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Oyster Festival in Ocean Isle Beach draws thousands of people to the island. This year marks the 41st rendition of the festival, and Mayor Debbie Smith reflects on its roots in southern Brunswick County. Smith says the festival was first held at the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First Leland brewery opens for business
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unc.edu
Warming waters and North Carolina’s fisheries
Sally Dowd fell in love with the ocean and the creatures that call North Carolina’s coastal waters home during family trips to Wilmington as a kid. As an adult, she’s turned that passion into a career, majoring in environmental biology at the University of California, Berkeley, and researching sharks and coral reefs.
Yes, the heaviest pumpkin at the NC State Fair was grown in West Virginia. Here’s why.
It’s the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, Charlie Brown.
WECT
Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Three years ago, Brunswick County entered into an agreement to grant Pacon Manufacturing $700,000 for the company to bring 238 jobs to the region. Now, the county has applied for a second extension after Pacon fell 19 jobs short of the agreement’s requirements. But extension...
WECT
Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The fourth annual Art-Oberfest Art Crawl will have over 40 artists and vendors on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 4 p.m. The event is situated in the historic Carolina Place/Ardmore neighborhood and gives vendors 100% of sales, according to one of the organizers. “This year’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This company is building a national luxury travel brand in a small NC town
FlyExclusive has a fleet of more than 90 private jets for wealthy customers on the go.
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
WECT
Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
NC State Fair hacks: How to get in for free or cheap
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The NC State Fair opens on Thursday. With money being spent on food and rides, saving a few dollars on admission could help stretch your budget. Buying admission and ride tickets online, in advance will save a few dollars. Discounts are available for those buying through Oct. 13. Even if purchased online, ride tickets and admission purchased after Oct. 13 will be the same price as buying at the gate. Click here to purchase tickets.
WECT
Ironman organizers finalize preparations for triathlon
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s toughest races returns tomorrow as athletes from across the globe get set to compete in the 2022 Ironman 70.3 North Carolina Triathlon. The three-event race kicks off Saturday morning, and it covers more than 70 miles of swimming, biking, and running through...
kiss951.com
North Carolina’s Favorite Food Truck Food Is Unexpected
Food trucks are showing no signs of slowing down in popularity. And for good reason. There are some delicious street foods that you can get from food trucks, not just your basic food options. Whether it’s an oyster po’boy, lamb curry poutine, or Alaskan reindeer sausage. Yeah, I had to google when that last one even was. Plenty of my friends follow food trucks around, going to breweries specifically to eat from the trucks. This surging popularity led Shane Co. to determine the most popular food truck items. To do this they turned to Google Trends. From there they analyzed search volume across 500 food trucks and 1,500+ menu items over the past year to find the favorite food truck orders and cuisine both by state and nationwide.
North Carolina schools consider furry costume ban
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
styleblueprint.com
Today’s Feel-Good Story: Saving Endangered Baby Turtles in NC!
We recently shared a guide to the Brunswick Islands, the six beaches that make up the 45-mile strip of coastline on North Carolina’s southernmost corner between the South Carolina line and the mouth of the Cape Fear River. A popular vacation spot, the Brunswick Islands aren’t just a destination for families or beach lovers. They’re also an important breeding ground for loggerhead turtles — with a result that’s so cute it deserves its own article. The best part? They welcome volunteers to contribute to the survival of these endangered baby turtles!
WECT
Cape Fear Museum invites community to free Family Day
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum will hold their free Family Day event on Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special crafts and activities, per a museum announcement. “Make s’mores, check out a firetruck up close, participate in outdoor challenges, try on fire gear,...
4 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina has stunning beaches and charming small cities, but it also has fantastic restaurants, and anyone who has visited this beautiful state before can confirm this. To prove it , here is a list of four amazing pizza places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their exquisite food and impeccable service.
WECT
Children now eligible for updated COVID-19 booster in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Children and teens five and older can now receive the updated COVID-19 booster, specifically made to protect against the latest COVID-19 variants. The new booster is becoming available in North Carolina following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation.
KIDS・
Comments / 0