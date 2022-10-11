Mosier family prepares for annual ‘Haunted Field of Screams’

COTTONDALE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — In Cottondale, there’s a family-run business that puts a unique twist on Halloween festivities. For the past 13 years, the Mosier family has set up a ‘Haunted Field of Screams’ laid out in a corn maze.

The three-week-long event kicks off this weekend. Clowns, corn, and chainsaws are just a few of the attractions.

Characters in the field are mostly members of the Mosier family. But there will also be local high school football players playing as part of the production this year.

The owner, Walter Mosier said they try their best to really scare people. He said he believes it’s what keeps the community coming back year after year.

“They seem to love it,” Mosier said. “If nothing else, if they’re not screaming they’re laughing and laughing and laughing because you can tell they’re nervous. But it’s a lot of fun.”

Every year the event’s theme changes. This year’s theme is ‘Friday the 13th.’ It costs $15 cash per person to enter. You can purchase tickets at the gate. It’s open October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29.

The property can be tricky to find. It’s located at 2565 Standlan Road in Cottondale. If you’re heading in from Panama City it’s the right turn just before the Love’s Truck Stop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.