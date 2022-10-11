ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.

Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Ed Sheeran PRE-SALE Code for Minnesota Stop!

Calling all Ed Sheeran fans! Anyone out there getting really excited to see the "Bad Habits" singer when he comes to Minneapolis, Minnesota August 12, 2023?! I know that's a silly question. Who isn't excited for him to come Minnesota?! Take it from someone who has seen him before, if you haven't you are going to WANT to see him. His talent will blow your mind. His "+-=÷x Tour" (The Mathematics Tour) will be his.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foley, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
1390 Granite City Sports

Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
BIG LAKE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Coborn’s and Cash Wise Now Offering Annual Flu Shots

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Autumn is in full swing, and annual vaccinations are being offered in central Minnesota ahead of the upcoming flu season. All Coborn’s and Cash Wise Pharmacy locations are now offering flu shots to those ages five and up. The shots will be available all season long. Appointments are recommended, but not required.
WAITE PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Great Pumpkin#Mazes#Beginner#Travel Destinations#Stoney Brook Farms
1390 Granite City Sports

Bikes Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a couple of stolen bikes. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says both bikes were outside of businesses. One of them was taken on the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. The bike owner indicated that they locked the bike up with a cable and after a half hour noticed it was missing. Mages says the owner didn't know the brand or serial number of the bike. She says the owner indicated there was a blue milk crate on the back of the bike.
WAITE PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
1390 Granite City Sports

“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week. The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s...
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

High School Sports Results Wednesday October 12

(Reese Geiger scores in the 1st half and Reese Kloetzer scored a pair of goals in the 2nd half. Chose Turner and Kloetzer each had assists. Anna Lundeen secured Sartell's 12th shutout of the season. The Sabres will host 5th seeded Buffalo on Saturday at 1:00 PM at Sartell High School. The Bison gave Sartell their only non-win of the season, a 1-1 draw on September 6).
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover

BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Two People Hurt in a Crash Northwest of Buckman

AGRAM TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt in a rear-end-type crash northwest of Buckman Sunday night. The crash happened on Lake Road near 133th Street at approximately 7:15 p.m. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Noah Boser of Pierz was traveling south on Lake Road when he stopped for some deer that were crossing the road. The sheriff's office says a car driven by 24-year-old Cody Hermanson of Sartell then rear-ended Boser's vehicle.
BUCKMAN, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Becker School Board Eyes New Communication Plan

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Public School Board will review an updated communications plan tonight. The district’s previous communication plan, adopted May 2nd, led the Becker Education Association to sue the district, claiming the plan violated constitutional rights and endangered students. The board rescinded the plan in August.
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy