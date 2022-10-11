Read full article on original website
13abc.com
10/13: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Ohio Republicans to release legislation aimed at addressing shortage of mental health professionals. Lawmakers hope to formally introduce the legislation next week but don't expect it to pass until the new legislature convenes next year. Updated: 4 hours ago. Ethan tracks down some gift ideas for Sweetest Day at Taste...
13abc.com
10/12/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
13abc.com
Two NCOESC students attend Space Camp in Alabama
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two students receiving services from North Central Ohio Educational Center have recently returned from attending Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students. NCOESC says SCIVIS is located on the grounds of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Museum near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. The two...
13abc.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
13abc.com
'We Won't Black Down' bus tour rolled into the glass city
13abc.com
Where things stand with abortion access in Ohio
13abc.com
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who allegedly used lead weights to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament were indicted on several charges by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Wednesday. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, were each indicted on:. One count of cheating. One count of attempted...
13abc.com
Reports: Authorities seize boat used in cheating scandal during Lake Erie fishing tournament
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WOIO) - Authorities in Hermitage, Pennsylvania seized a boat on Tuesday that is believed to be connected to the viral cheating scandal by two men during a walleye tournament on Lake Erie. According to reports from CBS affiliate WKBN, the Mercer County District Attorney and the Ohio Department...
13abc.com
Youth domestic violence deaths reach highest level in Ohio history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio saw more youth domestic violence deaths in the last year than in any year since the Ohio Domestic Violence Network began keeping a yearly account, according to its latest report. The vast majority of domestic violence deaths involved gun violence. ODVN released a report on...
13abc.com
Ohio Republicans to release legislation aimed at addressing shortage of mental health professionals
13abc.com
Ohio Attorney General to appeal heartbeat bill ruling
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday the state filed a notice of appeal of the preliminary injunction against the state’s heartbeat law. Yost’s Communications Director said the brief will be filed “under the schedule dictated by Ohio law after the trial court record is...
13abc.com
Toledo police release 911 calls from shooting outside of Whitmer’s football stadium
13abc.com
Ohio Congressional map appealed to U.S. Supreme Court
BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
13abc.com
Bedford family stunned by Parkland shooting suspect sentence
BEDFORD, Mich. (WTVG) - A Bedford family faced the man who killed their loved one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday as a jury deliberated on the fate of the gunman who killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida. A jury recommended life in prison without parole for Nikolas...
