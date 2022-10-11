ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Watch out, Aaron! After jinxing the Mets, Eric Adams predicts Yankees ‘sweep’

By Bernadette Hogan, Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2Esh_0iUhMhyP00

Bombers beware!

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday predicted a Yankees “sweep” of their upcoming playoff series — a week after jinxing his beloved Mets with a failed forecast that they’d make it to the World Series this year.

During a news conference at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, Adams switched his allegiance to the Bombers after the Mets blew their chance at a playoff berth Sunday night, losing two of three to the San Diego Padres.

“You know, I am a New York fan,” Adams said in response to a question from The Post.

“And so, we’re like the old roller derby. We got to make sure one of us get to the World Series and so I’m happy that the Yankees are going to get there.”

After hailing the Mets’ 101-victory season, Adams — who grew up in the team’s home borough of Queens — said, “We’re gonna get past this, this pennant run, and I look forward to cheering on behalf of the Yankees.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6ec9_0iUhMhyP00
A week after jinxing the Mets, Mayor Adams predicts a Yankees “sweep” of their upcoming playoff series.
Matthew McDermott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttUIb_0iUhMhyP00
“We’re gonna get past this, this pennant run, and I look forward to cheering on behalf of the Yankees,” said Mayor Adams.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“And my son is a Yankee fan so this is a real win. We don’t lose,” he said with a chuckle.

On his way out of the event, Adams was pressed by reporters to predict how the Yankees would fare in the American League Eastern Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

“The Yankees will sweep,” he said.

The best-of-five series is set to kick off Tuesday night at the stadium.

Meanwhile, officials revealed that the Mets generated an expected $16.9 million in economic activity from each of their Wild Card series home games.

But the Amazins’ failure to advance to the playoffs cost the city $21.5 million for each additional home game.

Postseason play by both the Mets and the Yankees is expected to boost the city’s economy by a total of $93 million, according to an analysis by the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Guardians rally past Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians. José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor’s double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning. “It’s not an easy way to win but it doesn’t mean you can’t,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said after Cleveland overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday. The victory evened the best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece. Winner Emmanuel Clase pitched 2 1/3 innings, his most in the major leagues, and combined with Trevor Stephan and James Karinchak for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit relief. Cleveland, 29th among the 30 big league teams in home runs, stopped a six-game postseason losing streak to the Yankees,
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy