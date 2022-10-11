Read full article on original website
Related
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
CBS News
The best Walmart early Black Friday deals: Save big on Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, robot vacuums and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is happening now. But Amazon isn't the only place to...
AOL Corp
Sony releases its first over-the-counter hearing aids
Earlier this summer, the US FDA greenlit the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, and now we're seeing some from one of the largest audio companies in the world. Sony has announced the availability of its first OTC hearing aids, the $1,000 CRE-C10 and $1,300 CRE-E10, built in partnership with WS Audiology.
PC Magazine
Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals
No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Echo dot 4th gen plummets to just £19.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2
There are three new Echo dot smart speakers on the way. But before you utter the words “Alexa, get me a 5th gen dot, pronto”, wait a second, because last year’s 4th gen model has just been discounted by a whopping 60 per cent.The 4th generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling the black colourway for just £19.99. The last time we saw the 4th-gen Amazon Echo dot plummet to this price was on Amazon Prime Day in July, so we’re not surprised the deal is matched for the retailer’s second...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
PC Magazine
Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse
The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
CNET
My Favorite Gadget Purchase of 2022 Is Back on Sale for Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. My recent move out to the suburbs meant inheriting an in-ground sprinkler system, which was great -- except for the ancient controller to which it was connected. Despite religiously following the instruction manual and "programming" it through a variety of tiny buttons -- not unlike a vintage 1980s VCR -- the thing would still fire the sprinkler heads at completely random times. I couldn't figure it out -- the clock was correct, the watering times were correct, but the actual sprinklers would turn on three or four hours later. I was resigned to running it manually during the day and losing some of the water to the sun's evaporation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Just Discounted the Beats Powerbeats Pro Earbuds (and More Headphones) to Their Lowest Price of the Season
Time to upgrade your buds: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 and 12 — you can think of it like a second Amazon Prime Day — is finally here this week. There’s no shortage of deals that you can score on the site right this very second, especially if you’re shopping for a pair of top-rated earbuds. That includes one of our favorite headphone brands, Beats by Dre. Whether you’re a fan of the Beats by Dre brand or just in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Amazon’s got a surprise sale right now that...
Microsoft Audio Dock Is Coming For Your Shady Laptop Mic
Microsoft's fall hardware launch schedule isn't all about modest iterative PC upgrades. Case in point? The company has a new speaker for remote workers.
I easily make $5,000 with my online side hustle – it’s all about the ‘high ticket’
IF you’re a beginner to side hustles, there’s one way you can easily make $5,000 with no prior skills or knowledge and it's all about the "high ticket." These are the words coming from TikToker AffiliateTok101, who said affiliate marketing can earn you an income between $5,000 to $10,000.
Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra
Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
PC Magazine
Google Pixel 7 Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 50MP, 12MP; 10.8MP. For $599, Google's Pixel 7 sits comfortably between the $449 Pixel 6a and the $899 Pixel 7 Pro in the company's lineup, which is the sweet spot in the budgets of many smartphone shoppers—and that just so happens to make it one of the most feature-rich, affordable phones on the market. The Pixel 7 easily outclasses most similarly priced handsets, and brings some real heat to Samsung's $799 Galaxy S22, with standout performance and camera quality for the price. Though its low-key external design refresh and minor spec bump may seem a bit incremental year over year, you simply won't find a better Android phone for $600, making the Pixel 7 our Editors' Choice winner for affordable flagships.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes
In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
Digital Trends
This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale
Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
Digital Trends
You can buy a pair of AirPods for $90 in the October Prime Day sale
This summer saw Amazon’s big blowout sales event, Prime Day, in July, and typically this has been an annual affair. But this year, Amazon is hosting a second round of big Prime Day deals with its Prime Early Access Sale, giving you another chance to score a great deal if you missed out on the event earlier in the year. Among those deals you’ll find tempting Prime Day AirPods deals, which give you an opportunity to pick up a pair of the popular Apple earbuds for a discounted price. Today, Amazon is offering a massive 43% off the second-generation Apple AirPods, so instead of paying $159 you can pick up a pair for just $90 — a huge $69 discount.
PC Magazine
The 10 Most Popular Amazon Prime Early Access Deals to Grab Now
PCMag readers are snapping up some great deals during Amazon's two-day Prime Early Access Sale shopping event. But if you're feeling overwhelmed and need some guidance, check out the 10 most popular deals our eagle-eyed audience purchased this week. 1. Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL R101AE. The whole idea of...
NFL・
PC Magazine
Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 40% on These Top-Rated Razer Gaming Headsets
Calling all gamers: Razer's Blackshark V2(Opens in a new window), V2 Pro(Opens in a new window), and Barracuda X(Opens in a new window) headsets are top-rated picks that offer strong audio and mic performance with a comfortable fit, and, during the Prime Early Access Days, a discounted price tag. Blackshark...
Save 53% this Prime Day on these JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones
Save yourself a whopping $80 this Prime Day with these fantastic JBL LIVE 300 wireless headphones, perfect for sports
PC Magazine
'Matter' Smart Home Interoperability Rollout Continues With Samsung, Google
Samsung and Google are taking smart home interoperability to the next level, thanks to the new Matter 1.0 connectivity standard. Galaxy phone and tablet users will soon be able to onboard Matter-compatible devices to the SmartThings and Google Home ecosystems. Released earlier this month by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA),...
Comments / 0