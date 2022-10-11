ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

AOL Corp

Sony releases its first over-the-counter hearing aids

Earlier this summer, the US FDA greenlit the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, and now we're seeing some from one of the largest audio companies in the world. Sony has announced the availability of its first OTC hearing aids, the $1,000 CRE-C10 and $1,300 CRE-E10, built in partnership with WS Audiology.
PC Magazine

Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals

No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
The Independent

The Echo dot 4th gen plummets to just £19.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2

There are three new Echo dot smart speakers on the way. But before you utter the words “Alexa, get me a 5th gen dot, pronto”, wait a second, because last year’s 4th gen model has just been discounted by a whopping 60 per cent.The 4th generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling the black colourway for just £19.99. The last time we saw the 4th-gen Amazon Echo dot plummet to this price was on Amazon Prime Day in July, so we’re not surprised the deal is matched for the retailer’s second...
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
PC Magazine

Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse

The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
CNET

My Favorite Gadget Purchase of 2022 Is Back on Sale for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. My recent move out to the suburbs meant inheriting an in-ground sprinkler system, which was great -- except for the ancient controller to which it was connected. Despite religiously following the instruction manual and "programming" it through a variety of tiny buttons -- not unlike a vintage 1980s VCR -- the thing would still fire the sprinkler heads at completely random times. I couldn't figure it out -- the clock was correct, the watering times were correct, but the actual sprinklers would turn on three or four hours later. I was resigned to running it manually during the day and losing some of the water to the sun's evaporation.
Rolling Stone

Amazon Just Discounted the Beats Powerbeats Pro Earbuds (and More Headphones) to Their Lowest Price of the Season

Time to upgrade your buds: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 and 12 — you can think of it like a second Amazon Prime Day — is finally here this week. There’s no shortage of deals that you can score on the site right this very second, especially if you’re shopping for a pair of top-rated earbuds. That includes one of our favorite headphone brands, Beats by Dre. Whether you’re a fan of the Beats by Dre brand or just in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Amazon’s got a surprise sale right now that...
Android Police

Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra

Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
PC Magazine

Google Pixel 7 Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 50MP, 12MP; 10.8MP. For $599, Google's Pixel 7 sits comfortably between the $449 Pixel 6a and the $899 Pixel 7 Pro in the company's lineup, which is the sweet spot in the budgets of many smartphone shoppers—and that just so happens to make it one of the most feature-rich, affordable phones on the market. The Pixel 7 easily outclasses most similarly priced handsets, and brings some real heat to Samsung's $799 Galaxy S22, with standout performance and camera quality for the price. Though its low-key external design refresh and minor spec bump may seem a bit incremental year over year, you simply won't find a better Android phone for $600, making the Pixel 7 our Editors' Choice winner for affordable flagships.
notebookcheck.net

Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes

In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale

Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
Digital Trends

You can buy a pair of AirPods for $90 in the October Prime Day sale

This summer saw Amazon’s big blowout sales event, Prime Day, in July, and typically this has been an annual affair. But this year, Amazon is hosting a second round of big Prime Day deals with its Prime Early Access Sale, giving you another chance to score a great deal if you missed out on the event earlier in the year. Among those deals you’ll find tempting Prime Day AirPods deals, which give you an opportunity to pick up a pair of the popular Apple earbuds for a discounted price. Today, Amazon is offering a massive 43% off the second-generation Apple AirPods, so instead of paying $159 you can pick up a pair for just $90 — a huge $69 discount.
PC Magazine

The 10 Most Popular Amazon Prime Early Access Deals to Grab Now

PCMag readers are snapping up some great deals during Amazon's two-day Prime Early Access Sale shopping event. But if you're feeling overwhelmed and need some guidance, check out the 10 most popular deals our eagle-eyed audience purchased this week. 1. Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL R101AE. The whole idea of...
PC Magazine

Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 40% on These Top-Rated Razer Gaming Headsets

Calling all gamers: Razer's Blackshark V2(Opens in a new window), V2 Pro(Opens in a new window), and Barracuda X(Opens in a new window) headsets are top-rated picks that offer strong audio and mic performance with a comfortable fit, and, during the Prime Early Access Days, a discounted price tag. Blackshark...
PC Magazine

'Matter' Smart Home Interoperability Rollout Continues With Samsung, Google

Samsung and Google are taking smart home interoperability to the next level, thanks to the new Matter 1.0 connectivity standard. Galaxy phone and tablet users will soon be able to onboard Matter-compatible devices to the SmartThings and Google Home ecosystems. Released earlier this month by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA),...
