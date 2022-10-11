Read full article on original website
Related
Sony and Microsoft spend millions every month with no direct return to keep gaming subscribers happy
In context: In the current generation of console wars, a lot is riding on Sony's and Xbox's subscription services, maybe even more than ever. This supposition is supported by both companies recently restructuring PlayStation Plus and Game Pass. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reinforces this notion.
FIFA・
The Verge
Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition
Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
dotesports.com
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5
Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Save on Soundbars From Sony, Bose, Samsung, Roku, & More — Starting at $32
Upgrade your home entertainment setup with these Prime Early Access Sale deals. Is it time for a home audio upgrade? Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has you covered with deep discounts on soundbars for every budget. We gathered together the best deals on soundbars from top brands, like Sony, Samsung,...
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.With deals dropping until midnight tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
How to share your Amazon Prime Video login with Amazon Household
Subscription services have seen price hikes over the last year while warning against sharing accounts, and a famous example is Netflix, one of the leading video streaming services. But subscribing to multiple accounts for each family member is a considerable investment that not everyone can or should make. So one of the best options for sharing streams is Amazon Prime Video, which supplies a high-quality 4K-supported on-demand streaming service across many devices. Amazon Prime Video is free for any Amazon Prime subscriber and can even be customized with more channels that suit your tastes.
ZDNet
Roku TV deal: Get the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $130
Target has now launched its three-day Target Deal Days sale, with hundreds -- if not thousands -- of great deals in tech to be taken advantage of. Among the deals we particularly like is a cheap smart TV, the TCL 43" 4k Smart Roku TV, which can be purchased for only $129 for a limited time. The typical retail price is $349, saving you $220, or 63% off the usual RRP.
Cloud gaming explained: The pros and cons of game streaming in 2022
Cloud gaming technology was introduced in 2000 at E3 with Game Cluster, later released in 2003. Unfortunately, cloud gaming never took off in the early 2000s, thanks to a lack of reliable infrastructure. It wasn't until Microsoft, Sony, and even Google came into the picture that game streaming went mainstream. The idea behind cloud gaming allows those without high-end hardware to play AAA titles without actually having to plunk down hard-earned cash on an applicable device; imagine playing Xbox One titles on your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Well, you definitely can, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, there are some caveats to cloud gaming services, so we are here to outline how that technology works and the benefits for Android gaming, all while highlighting the major cloud gaming platforms available today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix announces new ad-supported plan; here is what it will cost
Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported plan will launch soon, the company announced Thursday.
Phil Spencer's latest mysterious shelf Xbox was just an old prototype
The Xbox head tweeted an image of mysterious box
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
iOS 16 breaks AirPlay support for older Apple TV models
If you don’t see value in upgrading your old Apple TV to the newer model with 4K support and new remote control, Apple might be pushing you to upgrade as iOS 16 is breaking AirPlay support for most content on second- and third generations Apple TVs. DON’T MISS: How...
dotesports.com
God of War Ragnarok will be sold in a special PS5 bundle
God of War Ragnarok will have an official PlayStation 5 bundle coming with a worldwide release on Nov. 9, the same date as the game’s release, according to an announcement by Sony today through a trailer on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. The trailer demonstrates some of the next-gen...
ETOnline.com
The 35 Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop Before The Sale’s Over: Save on Apple, Sony, Samsung and More
Amazon Prime Day came back for a second round this year in the form of the Prime Early Access Sale. The early Black Friday tech deals are still live, but not for much longer. Amazon's October Prime Day ends tonight, so whether you're shopping for holiday gifts or upgrading your own gadgets, you'll want to check out the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for steep discounts on laptops, headphones, TVs, tablets, and more top-rated devices.
Engadget
Microsoft accuses UK regulator of adopting Sony's complaints in Activision probe
Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard will have to gain approval from various regulators around the world before the deal can go through, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA, which first announced its investigation in July, published a summary of its initial probe in September and recommended a more in-depth inquiry. As Ars Technica notes, a Phase 2 investigation could end up prohibiting a merger or requiring the entities involved to sell parts of a company. Now, shortly after the CMA published the full text (PDF) of its decision, Microsoft released a scathing response (PDF), accusing the regulator of relying "on self-serving statements by Sony."
Netflix to launch $7 ad-supported subscription tier in November
Netflix announced it is launching an ad-supported tier of subscriptions in November for only $7.
NFL・
Comments / 0