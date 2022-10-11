ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield Educational Trust throws its first Rally in the Alley

The Haddonfield Educational Trust (HET) will hold its first Rally in the Alley, a highly anticipated music event, at the Mechanic Street parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 19. “Because our fundraisers for the Haddonfield Educational Trust have traditionally been a golf tournament that we hold every June, and that has a very limited audience, we wanted to do something that would appeal to a larger group of people,” explained Maureen Eyles, HET vice president.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Autumn Lands comes to Historic Smithville Park

Autumn is here, and the Burlington County Parks System is celebrating with the ultimate fall festival. Autumn Lands, Burlington County’s celebration of the fall season, will be held Saturday at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton and will offer seasonal foods, music, entertainment and activities for everyone in the family. The free festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
abc27.com

ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
HERSHEY, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky

Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
HARRISBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Grubic retirement announced

Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Forbes Road, Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Route 11, just west of Carlisle, is a state historical marker for the Forbes Road. It’s one of thirty such markers that stretch across the state from Carlisle to Pittsburgh. They tell the story of General John Forbes, who in 1758 led one...
CARLISLE, PA
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Hits Adams County, Pennsylvania

A 2,800-bird backyard flock has contracted avian influenza in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to USDA. The agency confirmed the infection Oct. 11 and posted it online two days later. The 10-kilometer control area extends roughly from U.S. Route 15 to the York County line. The surrounding surveillance zone includes Biglerville,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
agupdate.com

Pig farmers restoring historic store open to showcase local pork

Today let’s go to the center of the country to visit an innovative family which has centered its business on high quality, locally produced fresh food, including their own specialty pork. Last week we met Kaden and Emily Roush, the owners of R Family Farms near Lebanon – the...
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA

