Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield Educational Trust throws its first Rally in the Alley
The Haddonfield Educational Trust (HET) will hold its first Rally in the Alley, a highly anticipated music event, at the Mechanic Street parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 19. “Because our fundraisers for the Haddonfield Educational Trust have traditionally been a golf tournament that we hold every June, and that has a very limited audience, we wanted to do something that would appeal to a larger group of people,” explained Maureen Eyles, HET vice president.
thesunpapers.com
Autumn Lands comes to Historic Smithville Park
Autumn is here, and the Burlington County Parks System is celebrating with the ultimate fall festival. Autumn Lands, Burlington County’s celebration of the fall season, will be held Saturday at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton and will offer seasonal foods, music, entertainment and activities for everyone in the family. The free festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for PA.
One Lancaster County trans student finds space to be himself, despite backlash against LGBTQ issues in schools
Ollie said he came out as transgender before schools closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ollie Wenditz likes to play video games and hang out with his friends outside. He likes to make up songs and write them down on the Notes app on his phone so he can sing them to his parents and friends.
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
abc27.com
ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
harrisburgmagazine.com
The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky
Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
State game lands grow by 158 acres in central Pennsylvania
State Game Lands 145 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties has grown to nearly 3,000 acres with the recent addition of 158 acres transferred to the Pennsylvania Game Commission from Natural Lands. The forested tract lies adjacent to the existing 2,816 acres already included in the game lands. It provides refuge...
Grubic retirement announced
Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
abc27.com
Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
theburgnews.com
Tree for Free: Local environmental organization to hand out 10,000 trees to community
One local organization plans to hand out thousands of trees next week in hopes of making the community a little greener. Harrisburg-based Pasa Sustainable Agriculture will distribute 10,000 trees for free to community members on Oct. 21 during 3rd in the Burg. The giveaway is in partnership with the Chesapeake...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Forbes Road, Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Route 11, just west of Carlisle, is a state historical marker for the Forbes Road. It’s one of thirty such markers that stretch across the state from Carlisle to Pittsburgh. They tell the story of General John Forbes, who in 1758 led one...
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Adams County, Pennsylvania
A 2,800-bird backyard flock has contracted avian influenza in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to USDA. The agency confirmed the infection Oct. 11 and posted it online two days later. The 10-kilometer control area extends roughly from U.S. Route 15 to the York County line. The surrounding surveillance zone includes Biglerville,...
Shamaine Daniels makes her case to replace Scott Perry during 45-minute PennLive interview
Editor’s note: For the latest on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Shamaine Daniels on Thursday fielded questions from PennLive staff as well as community members on topics impacting residents of the 10th U.S. House district.
agupdate.com
Pig farmers restoring historic store open to showcase local pork
Today let’s go to the center of the country to visit an innovative family which has centered its business on high quality, locally produced fresh food, including their own specialty pork. Last week we met Kaden and Emily Roush, the owners of R Family Farms near Lebanon – the...
Mechanicsburg hopes to avoid cat-astrophe with new trap-neuter-release program
They begin to emerge as soon as the sun starts to go down, the less-wary younger ones first, with their elders only showing just before it’s fully dark. Creeping out of the underbrush, eyes peeled for any danger, they eventually crowd around a large plate of food – something they’ll hopefully still do when that food is inside a cage trap.
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
beckersspine.com
Surgeon leaves Rothman after 12 years to establish boutique spine practice
Kris Radcliff, MD, has left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for more than 12 years, to start his own spine practice, Spinal Disc Center, which has four locations in New Jersey. Five things to know:. 1. Dr. Radcliff, a professor of orthopedic and neurological surgery at Thomas...
