KRGV
Former Weslaco commissioner Gerardo Tafolla testifies in bribery trial
Jurors heard new testimony in the federal bribery trial tied to a Weslaco water plant project. During Thursday’s hearing, former Weslaco City Commissioner Gerardo “Jerry” Tafolla took to the stand. Undercover audio and video recordings were presented in court that showed discussions between Tafolla, Weslaco businessman Ricardo...
KRGV
Harlingen police identify man accused of breaking into vehicle
The Harlingen Police Department on Thursday identified a 22-year-old man accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center and threatening to shoot the victim. Police responded to a report of a male subject who forced himself into a vehicle Wednesday morning by breaking a window, according...
KRGV
‘I just wanted to stop it’: Mother of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg speaks out
A woman is speaking out two weeks after a deadly police shooting claimed the life of her son. Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala said he believes Lee Roy Villarreal committed suicide by cop. Villarreal’s mother – Lydia Villarreal – was there when her son was killed. She said her son...
KRGV
Update: Male suspect in custody, secure mode lifted at Harlingen schools
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. Harlingen police have located a man accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Wednesday. Police say the man, who has not been identified, was located on West Roosevelt St. and has been taken into custody. Two...
KRGV
Former Weslaco commissioner testifies against cousin A.C. Cuellar in bribery trial
More witnesses were called to the stand Wednesday in the federal bribery trial linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials in Hidalgo and Starr counties. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle, former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney Daniel Garcia and Weslaco businessman Richard Quintanilla are all named in a 2019 indictment that accused them of conspiring to steer Weslaco's city commission into hiring certain companies for the construction of a water treatment plant in the city of Weslaco.
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 69 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 69 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 70s or older from Edinburg died as a result of the virus. He was vaccinated, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Oct. 11 through Oct. 13. The people who...
KRGV
Body recovered in South Padre Island believed to be missing teen, authorities say
A body recovered off South Padre Island on Thursday is believed to be that of a Los Fresnos teen last seen Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Cameron County Park Rangers Chief Horacio Zamora said the body was discovered by a group of people out fishing about eight miles north of where the teen originally went missing. Authorities said the body is believed to be the missing swimmer because of an identical tattoo and clothes.
KRGV
Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case
More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time.
KRGV
Weslaco bribery trial begins
Years after charges were filed, a federal bribery trial went underway Tuesday. The case stems from an alleged bribery scheme linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney...
KRGV
Brownsville PUB audit raises questions over involvement of Cameron County judge's law firm
After the Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced it will conduct a review of the forensic audit that alleges customers were charged $118 million for a project that never came to fruition, Channel 5 News decided to take a look at where some of that cash may have gone to. According...
KRGV
Body recovered at South Padre Island identified as missing Los Fresnos teen
A body recovered at South Padre Island has been positively identified as a missing teen from Los Fresnos, Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora confirmed Friday. Zamora says the body was identified as Alberto Christian Buitureira. Fishers found Buitureira's body on Thursday, about eight miles north of where he...
KRGV
Ticket pickup for city of Pharr's Trail of Terror starts today
The city of Pharr is getting ready for its Trail of Terror event on Oct. 21. While the event is still a week away, ticket pickup for the Trail of Terror begins Friday, Oct. 14. The free tickets can be picked up at the Pharr One building located at 1121...
KRGV
Federal grant will provide child care access for student parents at STC
A federal grant will cover child care tuition and fees for eligible student parents attending South Texas College. STC’s Child Development Center was recently presented with a $1.4 million check to help improve academic retention and degree completion for student parents, according to a news release. The grant will...
KRGV
Rally held in McAllen in support of Texas attorney general candidate Rochelle Garza
A Brownsville attorney is challenging Republican Ken Paxton for the job of Texas attorney general. Rochelle Garza was in McAllen Thursday ahead of next month’s election. She was joined by a crowd of 50 supporters, and Michelle Vallejo. Vallejo is the Democratic nominee in the Congressional race for District...
KRGV
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in McAllen, police say
A McAllen man died Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle, according to McAllen police. The auto-pedestrian crash happened on the 200 block of West Expressway 83 at about 9:16 p.m. The pedestrian was identified as Russell Heath Cortez, 48, of McAllen. Police say the driver of the...
KRGV
Coast Guard searching for missing 17-year-old swimmer last seen off South Padre Island
The Coast Guard is searching for a missing teen last seen in the water off South Padre Island Wednesday afternoon. The Coast Guard Corpus Christi command center received notification at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday from Coast Guard South Padre Island watchstanders stating they received a 911 relay of a missing swimmer last seen in the water near Beach Access 5.
KRGV
Gateway International Bridge closed due to protest
The Gateway International Bridge has been closed due to a protest, the U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros said Friday. U.S. government employees have been instructed to avoid the area until further notice. Citizens are also asked to avoid the area. Several units with the Texas Department of Public Safety were...
KRGV
Human billboards promoting pedestrian safety in McAllen
October is National Pedestrian Safety month. Human billboards were promoting pedestrian safety in McAllen Wednesday. "There was a guy on his phone, he didn't see me, he took a right on a red light, hit me and I flew about 20 feet into the floor," injured pedestrian Jessica Delgado said.
KRGV
Peñitas mayor pushing to bring polling location back to the city
Thousands of people in western Hidalgo County will need to go somewhere else to vote during the November election. Voters in Peñitas will need to find a new poling location, as the city library was not on the list of approved polling locations in the county. “If they don't...
KRGV
Edinburg CISD seniors enrolled in the district’s migrant program
Daniella Pruneda and Dalia Canada are seniors at Edinburg North High School who have been enrolled in the district’s migrant program since they were in elementary students. Canada says family was one reason she got involved in the program, and because being a migrant is something she is proud of.
