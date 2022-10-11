A body recovered off South Padre Island on Thursday is believed to be that of a Los Fresnos teen last seen Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Cameron County Park Rangers Chief Horacio Zamora said the body was discovered by a group of people out fishing about eight miles north of where the teen originally went missing. Authorities said the body is believed to be the missing swimmer because of an identical tattoo and clothes.

