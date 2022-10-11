ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

KRGV

Former Weslaco commissioner Gerardo Tafolla testifies in bribery trial

Jurors heard new testimony in the federal bribery trial tied to a Weslaco water plant project. During Thursday’s hearing, former Weslaco City Commissioner Gerardo “Jerry” Tafolla took to the stand. Undercover audio and video recordings were presented in court that showed discussions between Tafolla, Weslaco businessman Ricardo...
Harlingen police identify man accused of breaking into vehicle

The Harlingen Police Department on Thursday identified a 22-year-old man accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center and threatening to shoot the victim. Police responded to a report of a male subject who forced himself into a vehicle Wednesday morning by breaking a window, according...
Former Weslaco commissioner testifies against cousin A.C. Cuellar in bribery trial

More witnesses were called to the stand Wednesday in the federal bribery trial linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials in Hidalgo and Starr counties. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle, former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney Daniel Garcia and Weslaco businessman Richard Quintanilla are all named in a 2019 indictment that accused them of conspiring to steer Weslaco's city commission into hiring certain companies for the construction of a water treatment plant in the city of Weslaco.
Body recovered in South Padre Island believed to be missing teen, authorities say

A body recovered off South Padre Island on Thursday is believed to be that of a Los Fresnos teen last seen Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Cameron County Park Rangers Chief Horacio Zamora said the body was discovered by a group of people out fishing about eight miles north of where the teen originally went missing. Authorities said the body is believed to be the missing swimmer because of an identical tattoo and clothes.
Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case

More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time.
Weslaco bribery trial begins

Years after charges were filed, a federal bribery trial went underway Tuesday. The case stems from an alleged bribery scheme linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney...
Ticket pickup for city of Pharr's Trail of Terror starts today

The city of Pharr is getting ready for its Trail of Terror event on Oct. 21. While the event is still a week away, ticket pickup for the Trail of Terror begins Friday, Oct. 14. The free tickets can be picked up at the Pharr One building located at 1121...
Federal grant will provide child care access for student parents at STC

A federal grant will cover child care tuition and fees for eligible student parents attending South Texas College. STC’s Child Development Center was recently presented with a $1.4 million check to help improve academic retention and degree completion for student parents, according to a news release. The grant will...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in McAllen, police say

A McAllen man died Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle, according to McAllen police. The auto-pedestrian crash happened on the 200 block of West Expressway 83 at about 9:16 p.m. The pedestrian was identified as Russell Heath Cortez, 48, of McAllen. Police say the driver of the...
Gateway International Bridge closed due to protest

The Gateway International Bridge has been closed due to a protest, the U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros said Friday. U.S. government employees have been instructed to avoid the area until further notice. Citizens are also asked to avoid the area. Several units with the Texas Department of Public Safety were...
Human billboards promoting pedestrian safety in McAllen

October is National Pedestrian Safety month. Human billboards were promoting pedestrian safety in McAllen Wednesday. "There was a guy on his phone, he didn't see me, he took a right on a red light, hit me and I flew about 20 feet into the floor," injured pedestrian Jessica Delgado said.
Edinburg CISD seniors enrolled in the district’s migrant program

Daniella Pruneda and Dalia Canada are seniors at Edinburg North High School who have been enrolled in the district’s migrant program since they were in elementary students. Canada says family was one reason she got involved in the program, and because being a migrant is something she is proud of.
