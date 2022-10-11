Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lcnme.com
Medomak football game moved again
Medomak Valley’s football game against Oceanside, originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., was moved to 7 p.m. The location of the game has now been moved to McMann Field in Bath. Game time is 7 p.m.
lcnme.com
Lincoln Academy boys and girls win KVAC cross country championships
Lincoln Academy boys and girls cross country teams ran to KVAC Class B championships on October 15 at Cony High School in Augusta. The Lady Eagles successfully defended their 2021 title by placing five scoring runners in the top 15. Audrey Hufnagel placed second, Adeline Hall fifth, Dylan Burmeister sixth, Madeline Kallin 10th, and Maggie Thompson 15th.
lcnme.com
Boothbay- Wiscasset girls win MVC championship
Boothbay- Wiscasset girls cross country team placed three runners in the top 10 to win the MVC championship on October 15 at UMA in Augusta. The Seahawks were led by Larua Chapman (8th), Jullia Truesdell (9th), and Emily Gilliam (10th) Boothbay-Wiscasset boys placed second to Winthrop, led by a seventh...
lcnme.com
Lady Eagles and Hornets lock into a tie
Lincoln Academy and Leavitt girls soccer teams locked into a 1-1 tie on Oct. 13 in the Eagles nest. Bronwen Coffin scored on a breakaway four minutes into the contest. No results reported to the LCN.
lcnme.com
Medomak and Erskine split games
Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Erskine Academy 2-1 on Oct. 13 in South China. Both Lady Panther goals came on Haylee Chandler corner kicks. The first goal was headed in by Sara Nelson four and a half minutes into the contest. Scarlett Flint headed in the second goal with 28:36 to go in the half. Erskine’s Gabby Sasse scored a first half goal.
lcnme.com
Probates
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 13, 2022. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.
lcnme.com
Whitefield Library
“What’s happening at the Whitefield Library,” you ask. It has been a sensational summer as we learned how to operate our beautiful new library space, serve our growing population of patrons, and keep the energy running on “high” with our dynamic weekly children’s program. As...
lcnme.com
Young Entrepreneur Brings Cake Shop to Waldoboro
Katie Genthner’s longtime dream has been to open her own bakery in Waldoboro. Now, people stop the 22-year-old at the grocery store to ask, “Aren’t you the one with the cake shop?”. Supported by family and other local businesses, Genthner has been preparing a commercial space on...
lcnme.com
Sign Up Now for Heating Assistance
The sweltering days of August are the best time to sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, but even as freezing temperatures nip at Lincoln County, it’s not too late to sign up. The program for Lincoln County is run by the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program. Details on requesting and qualifying for assistance are available online at kvcap.org/for-the-home/energy-housing-services-overview/heating-assistance/.
lcnme.com
Healthy Lincoln County to Host Discussion Project
Healthy Lincoln County, in partnership with the Maine Humanities Council, will be offering a fall discussion project to gather community members to talk about things that matter in Lincoln County. The goal of these discussions is to foster real connectedness among the individuals participating and to think about what these...
lcnme.com
Jefferson Authors’ Reading
The Jefferson Public Library, located in the Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road, Jefferson, is hosting an Authors’ Reading Event October 27th from 6:30 to 7:30PM. Kay Hardy Campbell, author of A Caravan of Brides and Sons of Fez; Kay Tobler Liss, author of The Last Resort; Deborah Walder, author of the children’s books, Ice Critter and Shiny; and Kyrill Schabert, author of Best Seashore Nature Sites-Midcoast Maine and Best Nature Sites Midcoast Maine, Route 1 Corridor, Brunswick to Belfast, will read from their books, answer questions and have books to sell. Light refreshments will be offered. FMI call 549-7491.
lcnme.com
Harvest Festival at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm
Come celebrate the harvest at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm in Somerville Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wander among the pumpkins to find the perfect jack-o’-lantern, orange or white. Press a glass of apple cider to enjoy with a freshly baked cinnamon roll while browsing the farmers market. Enjoy spinning and weaving demos throughout the day and learn about natural dyes at 1 p.m., in a special presentation by Skirt of Leaves Fiber Studio.
lcnme.com
Get a Jump on the Holiday Shopping Season at the Early Bird Sale
The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the annual Early Bird Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. The annual shopping day will be a hybrid event this year. A few businesses will return to the early morning hours and offer discounts 6-9 a.m. while other businesses will be offering discounts all day long to help spread out traffic and manage staffing issues.
lcnme.com
Head-On Collision Closes Route 1 in Damariscotta
U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta was closed for approximately three hours after a head-on collision between two vehicles near the Damariscotta-Newcastle town line. Traffic was rerouted around the scene, at the north end of the bridge crossing the Damariscotta River, approximately one half-mile south of the highway’s intersection with Belvedere Road.
lcnme.com
Community Rallies Around Nobleboro Family Affected By Rare Cancer
Members of the community are rallying around a Nobleboro family whose 10-year-old son was diagnosed with rare form of bone cancer this summer. Since Ian Michaud was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma in August, friends of Kristen and Ira Michaud have launched web pages to share information; organize fundraisers, and manage an online schedule of meal delivery to make sure the family remains properly fed while they deal with their son’s illness.
lcnme.com
Bath Savings to Host Business After Hours
Bath Savings Institution is delighted to host the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event at their 8 Church St. location, Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy time networking with other members of the business community while enjoying delicious food and meaningful conversations. Business After Hours is...
lcnme.com
TOWN OF WISCASSET
The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the application of the Knickerbocker Group for a change of use from commercial warehouse space to a combined commercial warehouse and modular housing fabrication facility (industrial). The change will require minor interior renovation work. The property is located at 518...
lcnme.com
Town of Waldoboro
The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following requests:. 1. A Liquor License in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054...
lcnme.com
LEGAL ADVERTISING
Please take notice that N.C. Hunt Inc. 200 South Clary Rd. Jefferson, ME 04348 207¬-549-0922 intends to file an Air Emission License application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A., Section 590 on 10/5/2022 The application is for Air Emission Renewal at the Jefferson Location.
