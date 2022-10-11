Lizzo Says Supreme Court “Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights” With Roe v. Wade Decision

Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.”

In a new cover story for Vanity Fair , the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade . The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the fallout from the overturning of Roe , and was told she should donate.

While she knows people who have had abortions, Lizzo said her donation wasn’t a decision based on her own experience. But that, ultimately, she shouldn’t need to have had an abortion in order to understand the importance of people having access to safe reproductive health care.

“I know plenty of people who would have died if they hadn’t had that procedure,” the singer told the magazine. “It shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody; it shouldn’t matter what my opinion is. Opinions is what got us in this shit in the first place — what people think people should be doing with their bodies.”

She added, “These days, we don’t create laws that support people having health care, never mind abortions. How about letting people have access and resources and mind their fucking business?”

Lizzo also explained her feelings on the current White House administration’s response since and what she sees as a U.S. Supreme Court that has “politicized law” and is complicit in upholding “white male supremacy” in the country.

“The fact is, I don’t know what they’re doing. I see they’re listening, but we’re in a post–’thoughts and prayers’ society. Thoughts and prayers just don’t fucking cut it anymore,” she said of Biden’s administration, which she campaigned for during the 2020 election. “I’m not condemning this current administration. I’m just very curious as to what kind of real steps they can take.”

Her words about the Supreme court were harsher, with the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls host saying the court has “politicized law and made it a weapon against human rights.”

“An overwhelming amount of people did not agree with what the Supreme Court did,” she said. “It’s about power and control. It’s about white male supremacy; it’s always been about white male supremacy in this country and the people who are complicit in helping uphold it — who are a lot of white women. The women who voted for Donald Trump. The façade that ‘America, we’re all in this together.’ No, we’re not.”

Lizzo went on to call out the dehumanization of Black people, especially Black women, in the U.S. since its founding. She told the magazine that the way Black women have been treated has made her feel “very hopeless.”

“I’d like to be an optimist, but I’m a chronically disappointed optimist,” she explained. “The way Black women have been treated in this country has made me feel very hopeless. I don’t think there was a time when [we] were treated fairly and with respect. If I see hope in this country, it will come from the accountability of the people who have the privilege. As a fat Black woman, this country has never gone forward; it’s stayed pretty much the same for me.”