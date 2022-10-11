ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Comments / 48

Megan Freeman
3d ago

Not entirely sure where the theft occurred. But, this is daily life in Albuquerque. Car theft, trailer theft, hot air balloon theft......if it's not locked up and hidden, it's open season.

Reply(11)
16
Angela Hoover
3d ago

wow, usually people have their whole live taken from a hotel parking lot in NM. I'm surprised to read that it happened somewhere else. I feel bad for them and hope they can sort everything out so they can get their lives back on track. Good luck to them in the future and I really hope nothing like this happens after they move here to NM.

Reply(2)
12
Anita Logan
3d ago

I read the headline and knew it was going to say the theft happened in Albuquerque, surprisingly not. Unfortunately it probably would have if they had gotten this far with all of that and parked at a hotel in ABQ. Terrible when people think your stuff is theirs. So sorry for this couple. :(

Reply
5
Related
KOAT 7

Albuquerque property owner and APD feud on Twitter about enforcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doug Peterson is the president of Peterson Property LLC. “We are downtown's largest property owner. We are Albuquerque through and through. So it's frustrating right now. But we're going to stick with it. We make sure to have cameras on all of our properties now,” Peterson said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Oregon State
KRQE News 13

Animal Welfare Department accepting dog house donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Troubling trend, Homeless problem, Quiet weather, Less getting vaccinated, Local bar appears on Netflix

Thursday’s Top Stories Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement Roswell school district considers new policy for medical marijuana Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody New Mexico United play their way into the postseason Missing New Mexico hiker spotted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police investigate suspicious death of one-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a one-year-old boy. APD says officers were sent to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital around 9 p.m. on October 13 in reference to a dead child. Police say they were told the parents brought the child unresponsive to the hospital. APD says this is an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#U Haul#The U S Air Force#The U Haul#Fox Television Stations
KRQE News 13

Suspect in custody following carjacking near CNM South Valley campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has lifted a lockdown at its South Valley campus following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state

The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
LOS LUNAS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque bar owner competes in Netflix competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of an Albuquerque bar is competing on a Netflix show about cocktails. Drinkmasters is a competition-reality show similar to Top Chef. Twelve mixologists from all over the country and Canada will be competing for a $100,000 prize and the title of “Drinkmaster.” In each episode, they are given a challenge and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Advisory board to review BCSO ‘symbology’

A recruiting vehicle for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office bears a Spartan helmet with a Thin Blue Line flag on it. The Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board is questioning whether that’s appropriate. (Courtesy of Bernalillo County) Are images of wolves and Spartan helmets overlaid with “Thin...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe City Council Approves Downtown Affordable Housing Project

City Council approves plan for five affordable downtown units. The Santa Fe City Council this week approved the donation of a city-owned downtown lot that will be converted into five low-priced housing units. According to a news release, the donation is the first of what the city intends to be a series of donations of under-used properties for green infill-housing projects. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity headed the development team that scored the highest on the city’s proposal request for this project, and will be partnering with B.PUBLIC Prefab (read SFR’s profile of the company from earlier this year), using sweat equity per Habitat for Humanity and contemporary modular components per B.Public. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kurt Krahn estimates the homes will cost approximately $225,000 to construct, and have monthly housing payments of $600 to $800 (a nearby home that sold earlier this month appears to have been listed for $700,000). “We’re thrilled to be supporting Habitat Santa Fe in this development,” B.PUBLIC CEO and co-founder Edie Dilman said in a statement. “For years, they have been building to high standards. By building with our pre-insulated structural walls, the community will see the shell of this project complete in a matter of days. Our craftsman-built prefab is designed for 100-plus years of comfort and 80-90% energy savings.” The city’s Historic Design Review Board will need to approve the final design and development plan for the project, which is in a historic district on Alto Street. Also on the green building tip, the city will hold a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 pm today for a new solar carport at the Southside Santa Fe Public Library, the latest in a series of city-wide solar projects.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Get a taste of the Spaghetti & Westerns Festival, screen the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival, view Native jewelry, dance over to the Zoot Suit Pachanga & Car Show, and dig into the New Mexico Archaeology Fair. 1 Go West(ern). Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado combine forces to celebrate...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: No policy changes, BCSO TV show concern, Mild weather, Tourism rebound, Interesting visitor

Wednesday’s Top Stories Group launches petition against Open Space development Popular Penguin Chill exhibit at BioPark Zoo is temporarily closed Fact Check: Ronchetti touts education plan, does Lujan Grisham have one? APD detective fired after police shooting investigation Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo Santa Fe looking […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
franchising.com

Latest Signed Agreement Brings First-Ever Altitude Trampoline Park to New Mexico

Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for First Albuquerque Location. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to make its entrance into New Mexico with a go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Gabriel Mora and Veronica Castillo will introduce the energetic brand to Northern New Mexico communities, specifically targeting the Albuquerque-area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy