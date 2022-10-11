ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doug Peterson is the president of Peterson Property LLC. “We are downtown's largest property owner. We are Albuquerque through and through. So it's frustrating right now. But we're going to stick with it. We make sure to have cameras on all of our properties now,” Peterson said.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who set fire to the Islamic Center of New Mexico has been sentenced to two years. Isela Camarena was caught on surveillance camera starting multiple fires at the center near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez in November 2021. Friday Camarena pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to two years. […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a one-year-old boy. APD says officers were sent to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital around 9 p.m. on October 13 in reference to a dead child. Police say they were told the parents brought the child unresponsive to the hospital. APD says this is an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has lifted a lockdown at its South Valley campus following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men caught on camera breaking into a home. On October 4, a home security camera captured the two men at work. One in a blue shirt checks out the place. Once he’s sure it’s empty, he and his buddy start burglarizing it, stealing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of an Albuquerque bar is competing on a Netflix show about cocktails. Drinkmasters is a competition-reality show similar to Top Chef. Twelve mixologists from all over the country and Canada will be competing for a $100,000 prize and the title of “Drinkmaster.” In each episode, they are given a challenge and […]
City Council approves plan for five affordable downtown units. The Santa Fe City Council this week approved the donation of a city-owned downtown lot that will be converted into five low-priced housing units. According to a news release, the donation is the first of what the city intends to be a series of donations of under-used properties for green infill-housing projects. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity headed the development team that scored the highest on the city’s proposal request for this project, and will be partnering with B.PUBLIC Prefab (read SFR’s profile of the company from earlier this year), using sweat equity per Habitat for Humanity and contemporary modular components per B.Public. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kurt Krahn estimates the homes will cost approximately $225,000 to construct, and have monthly housing payments of $600 to $800 (a nearby home that sold earlier this month appears to have been listed for $700,000). “We’re thrilled to be supporting Habitat Santa Fe in this development,” B.PUBLIC CEO and co-founder Edie Dilman said in a statement. “For years, they have been building to high standards. By building with our pre-insulated structural walls, the community will see the shell of this project complete in a matter of days. Our craftsman-built prefab is designed for 100-plus years of comfort and 80-90% energy savings.” The city’s Historic Design Review Board will need to approve the final design and development plan for the project, which is in a historic district on Alto Street. Also on the green building tip, the city will hold a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 pm today for a new solar carport at the Southside Santa Fe Public Library, the latest in a series of city-wide solar projects.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
Get a taste of the Spaghetti & Westerns Festival, screen the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival, view Native jewelry, dance over to the Zoot Suit Pachanga & Car Show, and dig into the New Mexico Archaeology Fair. 1 Go West(ern). Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado combine forces to celebrate...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for First Albuquerque Location. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to make its entrance into New Mexico with a go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Gabriel Mora and Veronica Castillo will introduce the energetic brand to Northern New Mexico communities, specifically targeting the Albuquerque-area.
