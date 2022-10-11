ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

lcnme.com

Head-On Collision Closes Route 1 in Damariscotta

U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta was closed for approximately three hours after a head-on collision between two vehicles near the Damariscotta-Newcastle town line. Traffic was rerouted around the scene, at the north end of the bridge crossing the Damariscotta River, approximately one half-mile south of the highway’s intersection with Belvedere Road.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Officer shoots, injures man in Oxford County

MEXICO, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances that led a Mexico police officer to shoot a man Thursday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 87 Roxbury Road in Mexico after officers responded to a reported "domestic violence disturbance," according to a release from Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss sent the release to NEWS CENTER Maine on Hodsdon's behalf.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Probates

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 13, 2022. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

TOWN OF WISCASSET

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the application of the Knickerbocker Group for a change of use from commercial warehouse space to a combined commercial warehouse and modular housing fabrication facility (industrial). The change will require minor interior renovation work. The property is located at 518...
WISCASSET, ME
B98.5

Maine Resident Injured In Officer Involved Shooting Incident

A man from Western Maine was injured in a Thursday evening "officer involved shooting". According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public safety, just before 11 on Thursday evening (October 13th), members of the Mexico and Rumford police departments responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Roxbury Road in Mexico.
RUMFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence

ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
ORLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Oct. 3-9: Richard Ware, Washington, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release, Belvedere Road, Oct. 5. Simon Brightman-Uhl, Whitefield, outstanding warrant, Oct. 7. Summonses. Simon Brightman-Uhl, Whitefield, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, and illegal attachment of plates,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
NECN

Man Shot by Police Officer in Maine Expected to Survive

A 22-year-old man shot by a police officer responding to a domestic violence call is expected to survive, police said. Mexico police said they were called to a domestic violence disturbance on Roxbury Road around 10:46 p.m. Police from neighboring Rumford also responded to the scene. When they arrived, officers...
MEXICO, ME
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Jefferson Authors’ Reading

The Jefferson Public Library, located in the Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road, Jefferson, is hosting an Authors’ Reading Event October 27th from 6:30 to 7:30PM. Kay Hardy Campbell, author of A Caravan of Brides and Sons of Fez; Kay Tobler Liss, author of The Last Resort; Deborah Walder, author of the children’s books, Ice Critter and Shiny; and Kyrill Schabert, author of Best Seashore Nature Sites-Midcoast Maine and Best Nature Sites Midcoast Maine, Route 1 Corridor, Brunswick to Belfast, will read from their books, answer questions and have books to sell. Light refreshments will be offered. FMI call 549-7491.
JEFFERSON, ME
lcnme.com

Sign Up Now for Heating Assistance

The sweltering days of August are the best time to sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, but even as freezing temperatures nip at Lincoln County, it’s not too late to sign up. The program for Lincoln County is run by the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program. Details on requesting and qualifying for assistance are available online at kvcap.org/for-the-home/energy-housing-services-overview/heating-assistance/.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Town of Waldoboro

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following requests:. 1. A Liquor License in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054...
WALDOBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus

LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found

Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
ROCKPORT, ME

