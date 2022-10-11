Read full article on original website
Head-On Collision Closes Route 1 in Damariscotta
U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta was closed for approximately three hours after a head-on collision between two vehicles near the Damariscotta-Newcastle town line. Traffic was rerouted around the scene, at the north end of the bridge crossing the Damariscotta River, approximately one half-mile south of the highway’s intersection with Belvedere Road.
Officer shoots, injures man in Oxford County
MEXICO, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances that led a Mexico police officer to shoot a man Thursday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 87 Roxbury Road in Mexico after officers responded to a reported "domestic violence disturbance," according to a release from Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss sent the release to NEWS CENTER Maine on Hodsdon's behalf.
Probates
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 13, 2022. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.
TOWN OF WISCASSET
The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the application of the Knickerbocker Group for a change of use from commercial warehouse space to a combined commercial warehouse and modular housing fabrication facility (industrial). The change will require minor interior renovation work. The property is located at 518...
Maine Resident Injured In Officer Involved Shooting Incident
A man from Western Maine was injured in a Thursday evening "officer involved shooting". According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public safety, just before 11 on Thursday evening (October 13th), members of the Mexico and Rumford police departments responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Roxbury Road in Mexico.
Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence
ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
Passenger injured following two-vehicle crash on Old County Road in Rockland
ROCKLAND – One person was transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, following a two-vehicle crash in front of the Rockland Golf Course on Old County Road. The S-Curve stretch of road remained closed to traffic from the time of the 911 call to dispatch, 5:20...
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Oct. 3-9: Richard Ware, Washington, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release, Belvedere Road, Oct. 5. Simon Brightman-Uhl, Whitefield, outstanding warrant, Oct. 7. Summonses. Simon Brightman-Uhl, Whitefield, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, and illegal attachment of plates,...
Man Shot by Police Officer in Maine Expected to Survive
A 22-year-old man shot by a police officer responding to a domestic violence call is expected to survive, police said. Mexico police said they were called to a domestic violence disturbance on Roxbury Road around 10:46 p.m. Police from neighboring Rumford also responded to the scene. When they arrived, officers...
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
Jefferson Authors’ Reading
The Jefferson Public Library, located in the Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road, Jefferson, is hosting an Authors’ Reading Event October 27th from 6:30 to 7:30PM. Kay Hardy Campbell, author of A Caravan of Brides and Sons of Fez; Kay Tobler Liss, author of The Last Resort; Deborah Walder, author of the children’s books, Ice Critter and Shiny; and Kyrill Schabert, author of Best Seashore Nature Sites-Midcoast Maine and Best Nature Sites Midcoast Maine, Route 1 Corridor, Brunswick to Belfast, will read from their books, answer questions and have books to sell. Light refreshments will be offered. FMI call 549-7491.
2 teens charged after writing 'hate speech' on bathroom stall in Jay school
JAY, Maine — School officials in Jay are investigating an incident regarding a "criminal threat" on a bathroom wall at Spruce Mountain High School that occurred on Oct. 6. RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert said in a news release on Thursday that the investigation revealed two individuals "committed a criminal attack" on high school community members.
Damariscotta History: Mr. and Mrs. William J. Knowlton and Their Life on Stand Pipe Farm
In this article I will discuss the life and family members of William J. Knowlton who operated a farm and sawmill and cut hundreds of cords of firewood and sold it to the local people of the Twin Villages. He was an outdoorsman and greatly enjoyed fishing in a natural spring fed pond which was just down the hill from his Stand Pipe Farm.
Sign Up Now for Heating Assistance
The sweltering days of August are the best time to sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, but even as freezing temperatures nip at Lincoln County, it’s not too late to sign up. The program for Lincoln County is run by the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program. Details on requesting and qualifying for assistance are available online at kvcap.org/for-the-home/energy-housing-services-overview/heating-assistance/.
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
Town of Waldoboro
The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following requests:. 1. A Liquor License in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054...
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found
Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
Central Maine Power crews restore electricity before wind, rain end
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's electricity companies restored power to thousands of people in a matter of hours after strong winds and a rain storm blew through the state on Friday. Central Maine Power reported 69,578 of its customers did not have power at the peak of the storm. About...
