New MC scholarship provides all Mississippi students with full tuition

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A new scholarship at Mississippi College (MC), named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi.

Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who receive the Leland Speed Scholarship will pay no tuition after all federal, state, and institutional grants and scholarships are first applied.

No other institution of higher learning in the state offers full-tuition scholarships for all qualified students from Mississippi.

Leland Rhymes Speed supported MC for much of his life. He served for more than four decades as a member of the MC Board of Trustees. At the time of his death on Jan. 27, 2021, he was serving as chair of the Mississippi College Foundation Board.

MC President Blake Thompson said the scholarship reflects the “incredible devotion” Speed had for Mississippi College.

“Leland was well known for giving back to his community and his home state,” Thompson said. “He is leaving a legacy that will provide generations of young people in Mississippi the opportunity to attend Mississippi College.”

The deadline to apply for the Leland Speed Scholarship at Mississippi College for the 2023-24 academic year is Thursday, Dec. 1. For more information about the scholarship, visit MC’s website .

