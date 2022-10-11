Read full article on original website
Tanger Outlets Memphis to Host Community Job Fair, Oct. 14
Tanger Outlets Memphis invites area residents looking for work to attend its Community Job Fair, presented by Hyosung HICO, on Oct. 14 from noon – 4 p.m. Several Tanger Outlets Memphis retailers, such as H&M, Cosmetics Warehouse, Hanesbrand, Ann Taylor and Perfumes 4U will be hiring for full- and part-time roles. Several local businesses, including Northwest Mississippi Community College, Gold Strike Casino, Ole Miss- Desoto and FedEx will also join the Job Fair.
Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Oct. 14-16
Reoccurring Halloween Fun It’s that time of the year again. Grab your costumes and trick-or-treat bags to enjoy Memphis Zoo’s annual Zoo Boo. The event includes over 15 different attractions and will be on select nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 31. More For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the […]
Last day for MLGW CEO, president JT Young is Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the last day at MLGW for CEO JT Young. He’s leaving Memphis to work at Florida Power and Light. Mayor Strickland has named Memphis COO Doug McGowen as Young’s replacement. McGowen will have to hit the ground running. MLGW is facing big challenges including an aging water system. A water main […]
South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
‘A pain in the neck’: Residents, city of Memphis react to collapsed sidewalk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Alcy-Ball neighborhood in South Memphis say they were stunned to see their sidewalk collapse for the second time in the last 10 years. This time, they say they’re making sure the city of Memphis fixes the problem for good. For the last...
Opinion | The surge of renters across Shelby County is hitting home | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The surge in people who rent hits home. We keep hearing how out-of-state investors are buying up houses faster than families who live here can do so, and new numbers show the effect that's having. Here are the six Shelby County zip codes where people rent...
Arkansas Early Learning explains its no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Early Learning provides a variety of programs to set children up for success, beginning with pregnant mothers and continuing through a child’s transition to Kindergarten. Kirsten Ditto spoke with the AEL program relations manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their...
Shelby County awards Habitat for Humanity of Memphis $977K grant for senior home repairs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis received a big award from Shelby County Government Thursday. A total of $977,000 is set to go towards home repairs for low-income seniors. The grant will be used for participants in the “Aging In Place” program which serves older homeowners...
Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Shelby County. Shelby County deputies responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m. at Stateline Road and Berryman Dr in southeast Shelby County near Hacks Cross. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. SCSO has shut down Stateline Road in both directions as […]
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
Downtown businesses frustrated with costly water main breaks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- We are learning more about the damage caused by a huge water main break in downtown Memphis. Olymbec Plaza on Monroe Avenue in downtown Memphis is home to 25 businesses from law firms to Immigration Court, but all of them have been shut down for the last two weeks because of flooding […]
What the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living increase means for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year around this time, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the upcoming year. COLA increases are meant to offset rising prices including food, gas and living expenses. Cristina Martin Firvida, Vice President of Government Affairs for AARP, joined Action News 5′s...
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South. They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour. Tickets go...
Memphis Habitat for Humanity to get nearly $1 million
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Mayor’s Office has announced that Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis will receive nearly $1 million. According to the mayor’s office, the Shelby County government has awarded Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis a grant for $977,000. The mayor’s office says the funds will help “provide critical home repairs” […]
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first event of the Memphis Sports and Events Center is on tap to kick off 2023. The Tip-Off will be a competitive youth basketball tournament for teams in grades 3-8 on January 7 and 8. It will be the first event held at MSEC, which...
ACT announce lowest test scores in 30 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, ACT announced that the scores from the class of 2022 declined to the lowest level in more than 30 years. It’s an announcement that DeSoto County parent Tracy Chambers said does not necessarily come as a surprise. She said her two daughters, Jada...
Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend
“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
Local leader advocating to take Shelby County out of permitless gun carry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are emerging about the shooting that left a little girl dead on Thursday morning in Northeast Memphis. The youngest of three shooting victims was just 10 years old. Neighbors have told us they were shocked when they heard the news about the child who...
Thousands of MLGW customers without power as storms move through the area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers are without power as severe storms ramp up across the Mid-South. As of 10:00 PM Wednesday, just under 5,200 customers are without power. The company is reporting 115 outages. The largest outage is concentrated in South Memphis, Collierville, and Germantown, according to...
