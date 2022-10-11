ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Comments / 3

Related
KARK 4 News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Conway, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Bass, AR
KATV

Benton police searching for the identity of home burglar

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Benton are searching for the identity of a suspect they said burglarized a home last month. The suspect's name and age are unknown but a photo of the man was captured leaving a Bass Lane residence's carport area. According to police the suspect...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Police searching for two missing Garland County girls

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hendrix College#Violent Crime#Uca#Facebook Post#Conway Police
KATV

Benton police searching for man last seen near Lake Winona

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for a missing 42-year-old man. According to police, Jeremey Michael Gregory may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Gregory was last known to be near Lake Winona in Paron. He is may be driving a white...
BENTON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy