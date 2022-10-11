Read full article on original website
Victims identified in Conway shooting spree, suspect dies from injuries
CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have identified the people killed in a shooting Friday night spree in Conway and say the suspect in that case later died. Conway police say they responded to reports of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road and discovered a […]
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley. As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98. One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, […]
1 dead, 1 in stable condition following Wednesday afternoon shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one victim dead and another in stable condition. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded at 4:42 p.m. to a shooting at a convenience store at 4423 W. 12th St. Once on...
Benton police searching for the identity of home burglar
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Benton are searching for the identity of a suspect they said burglarized a home last month. The suspect's name and age are unknown but a photo of the man was captured leaving a Bass Lane residence's carport area. According to police the suspect...
Little Rock police investigating shooting near Roselawn Cemetery, 3 injured
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left at least three people injured.
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
Shooting injured two juveniles at Little Rock park, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are investigating after a shooting involving several juveniles happened at Ottenheimer Park on Saturday. According to reports, officers heard several shots coming from the park and then saw several black males running south, away from the area. Officers spoke with one juvenile...
Friend speaks out after Conway High School Secretary shot and killed Friday night
Conway Police said two people died and another one was critically injured in a triple shooting Friday night.
Woman in Little Rock home shot by stray bullet
Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.
WATCH: Security footage shows daring escape of Saline County inmate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Security footage from the daring escape of an inmate at the Saline County Detention Center was released Monday. Through a Freedom of Information Act request, we obtained footage showing the escape of Wuanya Smith on the morning of Sept. 11. In the videos, Smith is...
Benton police searching for man last seen near Lake Winona
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for a missing 42-year-old man. According to police, Jeremey Michael Gregory may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Gregory was last known to be near Lake Winona in Paron. He is may be driving a white...
One dead, 3 injured in Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville
Police in Jacksonville are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.
NLR family speaks out after city government demolishes childhood home
North Little Rock (KATV) — A North Little Rock family is outraged that the city of North Little Rock demolished their childhood home and ruined a potential sale. Keith Chenault said he and his family did everything they could to save their home, even when he said some city officials agreed it shouldn't be destroyed.
Suspect arrested in Bryant apartment shooting that left one dead, investigation underway
BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant police are now investigating what authorities are calling a "deadly shooting" that happened at an apartment complex. Reports state that 31-year-old Tevin Turner has been charged with 1st-degree murder. He was taken into custody at the Kroger store on I-30 after he called 911 to turn himself in.
Conway community in shock after Friday night shooting leaves two dead and one injured
Conway Community members say they were shocked when three separate but related shootings happened Friday evening that left two people dead and one wounded.
Jacksonville police investigating shooting on Marshall Road that left one dead, several injured
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Jacksonville police are currently investigating a homicide that happened on -Sunday shortly after 10:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Marshall Road. According to reports, when officers arrived, they found four victims, including one who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Suspect in Bryant shooting turns himself in; gets charged with first-degree murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 5:55 p.m.:. A 31-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing someone at a Bryant apartment complex Monday morning turned himself in, police said. According to the Bryant Police Department, Tevin Turner was arrested at the Kroger Marketplace on Interstate 30 after calling the police...
