Passaic County, NJ

19-year-old arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of teenager in Passaic County

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0iUhHu5z00 A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Passaic County.

The Passaic Police Department took John Martinez into custody and said he's been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old allegedly got into an argument with Martinez early Saturday morning, according to the police.

That argument escalated and Martinez allegedly stabbed both teenagers, according to police.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 17-year-old was transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment.

If Martinez is found guilty he could face a minimum of 30 years up to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge alone.

The state intends to file a motion to detain Martinez before his trial begins.

