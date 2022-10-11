It’s mathematically impossible to win a best-of-five series in Game 1. It’s figuratively possible to lose it, though. And a quartet of Division Series openers on Tuesday brought a bevy of surprises, heart palpitations and crucial pivot points, for Game 1 certainly and quite possibly for the series at large. Mercifully, the American League will take a day to rest after a Houston Astro made history.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO