San Diego, CA

Marconews.com

Four things we learned from Division Series Game 1s: The Astros are never out of it

It's mathematically impossible to win a best-of-five series in Game 1. It's figuratively possible to lose it, though. And a quartet of Division Series openers on Tuesday brought a bevy of surprises, heart palpitations and crucial pivot points, for Game 1 certainly and quite possibly for the series at large. Mercifully, the American League will take a day to rest after a Houston Astro made history.
HOUSTON, TX

