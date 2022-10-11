Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marconews.com
'He’s underappreciated:' Trea Turner, constantly overshadowed, delivers for Dodgers in Game 1
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers play in the second largest market in America where LeBron James is the biggest star in the NBA, Matthew Stafford is a Super Bowl hero and USC coach Lincoln Riley is worshipped. So, how does Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner remain as anonymous...
Phillies stun Braves in NLDS Game 1, setting up scary situation for Atlanta vs. two aces
The Philadelphia Phillies left home 17 days ago, lugging around an interim manager unsure about his future, a decade-long playoff drought and almost that much skepticism. They will return with a better than fighting chance to reach the National League Championship Series. A bumpy but prosperous season-ending road trip snapped...
Four things we learned from Division Series Game 1s: The Astros are never out of it
It’s mathematically impossible to win a best-of-five series in Game 1. It’s figuratively possible to lose it, though. And a quartet of Division Series openers on Tuesday brought a bevy of surprises, heart palpitations and crucial pivot points, for Game 1 certainly and quite possibly for the series at large. Mercifully, the American League will take a day to rest after a Houston Astro made history.
Josh Donaldson goes into home run trot, only to be thrown out at first in Yankees' playoff opener
NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson has been here before this year, mistaking a long fly ball for a home run at Yankee Stadium. On Tuesday night, it happened in Game 1 of the AL Division Series. Leading off the Yankees’ half of the fifth inning against Cleveland Guardians’ starter...
