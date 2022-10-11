ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

New surveys of Florida colleges, universities fail to support concerns over anti-conservative sentiment

'The low number of participation shows that this narrative that Gov. DeSantis and his supporters are pushing — indoctrination in higher education — is entirely fabricated.'. Concerned about what they worried was anti-conservative sentiment on college and university campuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ordered a survey...
FLORIDA STATE
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis hits seven-day spending record, holds 21 times more cash than Charlie Crist

Billionaires, builders and business bigwigs turned out in droves for America's youngest Governor in the last week of September. Gov. Ron DeSantis put further financial distance between himself and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in the last week of September, when he amassed $5.9 million thanks to massive infusions from the GOP, Seminole Tribe, and a passel of deep-pocketed donors in and out of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sheriffs in CD 15 offer backup for Laurel Lee

Chad Chronister, Grady Judd and Chris Nocco are all backing the GOP nominee. Republican congressional candidate and former judge Laurel Lee continues to focus on law and order on the campaign trail. Now, three Sheriffs in Florida’s 15th Congressional District are providing her with backup. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Leon Panetta
floridapolitics.com

Simply Healthcare earns national health equity accreditations

Simply Healthcare is the only health plan in Florida to earn the NCQA accreditations. Health equity doesn’t happen naturally. At least not now. Tammy MacDonald, Staff Vice President for Accreditation and Quality Programs for Elevance Health, says health equity efforts are intentionally designed. They use clinical and social data to better understand the social determinants of health care to make sure all communities are served.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north

(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis disses construction from ‘the ’70s and ’80s’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is offering commentary on Florida’s housing stock in the wake of the most destructive hurricane of his tenure. And the Governor believes that even though new construction fared the best, some older construction fared better than others with the destructive force of Hurricane Ian. “I’ve been...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis hands out $5K+ recruitment bonuses to new cops

'We are going to move heaven and earth to make sure this state remains a law and order state.'. The first $5,000 bonus payments to new law enforcement officers in the state are being sent out, and Gov. Ron DeSantis — who pushed the Legislature to enact the program this year — visited Cape Coral to hand out some of the first checks.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do

As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sarasota County tax campaign touts police support in TV ad

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman makes a personal appeal to pass the tax. An effort to renew Sarasota County’s sales tax is making an appeal to those eager to back the blue. A television ad now on the airwaves stresses the critical role the 1-cent sales tax plays in providing equipment and support for law enforcement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis gets ‘C’ grade on fiscal policy from libertarian think tank

'Diverting surpluses from being used to expand programs is good policy, but it would have been better to enact permanent tax reforms, such as cutting the corporate tax rate.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis received mediocre marks from the Cato Institute, a Washington-based libertarian think tank, on his fiscal policies, ranking 18th among all 50 Governors in a report the group released Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
