The race for Charlie Crist's former congressional seat heats up
It’s going to be a tight race for the congressional seat that Charlie Christ has vacated to run for governor. What's happening: A new poll shows Democrat Eric Lynn and Republican Anna Paulina Luna in a tied race for Florida's 13th district, which covers most of Pinellas County. David...
Delegation for 10.14.22: Ian aftermath — touring damage — bad fruit — social media blast
Business as usual: The post-Ian kumbaya moment is over. State and federal agencies continue to work together to help residents access benefits through joint channels. But just over two weeks since the storm, the political voices around recovery show signs of drifting further apart. And the unity period of Hurricane...
Gov. DeSantis says Florida's state-backed insurance agency of last resort is ‘unfortunately undercapitalized’
'We had questions early on even as the storm was hitting.'
New surveys of Florida colleges, universities fail to support concerns over anti-conservative sentiment
'The low number of participation shows that this narrative that Gov. DeSantis and his supporters are pushing — indoctrination in higher education — is entirely fabricated.'. Concerned about what they worried was anti-conservative sentiment on college and university campuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ordered a survey...
Ron DeSantis hits seven-day spending record, holds 21 times more cash than Charlie Crist
Billionaires, builders and business bigwigs turned out in droves for America's youngest Governor in the last week of September. Gov. Ron DeSantis put further financial distance between himself and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in the last week of September, when he amassed $5.9 million thanks to massive infusions from the GOP, Seminole Tribe, and a passel of deep-pocketed donors in and out of Florida.
2022 Florida Election Voter Guide: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco candidates
Florida’s 2022 normal election will likely be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here are the candidates working for workplace in main races throughout Tampa Bay and the place they stand on key points. The Tampa Bay Times surveyed greater than 80 native candidates in additional than 40 races throughout Hillsborough,...
Sheriffs in CD 15 offer backup for Laurel Lee
Chad Chronister, Grady Judd and Chris Nocco are all backing the GOP nominee. Republican congressional candidate and former judge Laurel Lee continues to focus on law and order on the campaign trail. Now, three Sheriffs in Florida’s 15th Congressional District are providing her with backup. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad...
Last Call for 10.13.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Attorney General Ashley Moody has a reminder for people hoping to stiff hurricane victims — the ban on price gouging is still in effect after Ian.
Simply Healthcare earns national health equity accreditations
Simply Healthcare is the only health plan in Florida to earn the NCQA accreditations. Health equity doesn’t happen naturally. At least not now. Tammy MacDonald, Staff Vice President for Accreditation and Quality Programs for Elevance Health, says health equity efforts are intentionally designed. They use clinical and social data to better understand the social determinants of health care to make sure all communities are served.
Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north
(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
Gov. DeSantis disses construction from ‘the ’70s and ’80s’
Gov. Ron DeSantis is offering commentary on Florida’s housing stock in the wake of the most destructive hurricane of his tenure. And the Governor believes that even though new construction fared the best, some older construction fared better than others with the destructive force of Hurricane Ian. “I’ve been...
Gov. DeSantis hands out $5K+ recruitment bonuses to new cops
'We are going to move heaven and earth to make sure this state remains a law and order state.'. The first $5,000 bonus payments to new law enforcement officers in the state are being sent out, and Gov. Ron DeSantis — who pushed the Legislature to enact the program this year — visited Cape Coral to hand out some of the first checks.
Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do
As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
Sarasota County tax campaign touts police support in TV ad
Sheriff Kurt Hoffman makes a personal appeal to pass the tax. An effort to renew Sarasota County’s sales tax is making an appeal to those eager to back the blue. A television ad now on the airwaves stresses the critical role the 1-cent sales tax plays in providing equipment and support for law enforcement.
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Gov. DeSantis gets ‘C’ grade on fiscal policy from libertarian think tank
'Diverting surpluses from being used to expand programs is good policy, but it would have been better to enact permanent tax reforms, such as cutting the corporate tax rate.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis received mediocre marks from the Cato Institute, a Washington-based libertarian think tank, on his fiscal policies, ranking 18th among all 50 Governors in a report the group released Wednesday.
The story of Florida's first Latino governor
This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino named Bob Martinez who was a pioneer in local and state politics.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Issues Executive Order, Ballot Access For Voters In Hurricane Ian Impacted Areas
Two weeks ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Florida’s southwestern coast, destroying many homes and businesses and dislocating tens of thousands of Floridians. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and
Conor Norris, Ethan Kelley: You shouldn’t need a license to be a good Samaritan
Silly occupational licensing laws strike again. After the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, Florida will have to spend years rebuilding. But one Texas roofer was arrested for just trying to help, showing that licensing laws often just get in the way. When disasters strike, Americans come together, ignoring political and...
