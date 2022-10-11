Read full article on original website
Floating Pumpkin Patch
(3rd Annuak Floating Pumpkin Patch)....It will be at the El Centro Aquatic Center. Everyone is invited to help them celebrate. The event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 12 noon until 3 pm. The event is free for all. You can jump into the competition pool or warm-up pool and pick a pumpkin from the floating patch. You can decorate your pumpkin at one of the pumpkin decorating stations, or take the challenge and race across the inflatable Aqua Track. Stay up to date on everything at the Aqua Center by following them on Facebook and Instagram: @elcentroaquaticcenter.
Boys And Girls Club Annual Auction
(Major Fundraising event)....It is the Annual Imperial Valley Boys And Girls Club Auction. It is the major fundraising event for the club. It will be held Saturday at the Stockman's Club in Brawley. The theme this year is The Skjy Is The Limit, I Can Be Anything I Want To Be. For the past 56 years the mission of the Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley has been to make a difference in the lives of the kids in our Valley. They serve over 450 kids per year. The event will run from 6 to 10 pm. Contact the Club to RSVP. The website is bgciv.org.
Clean-Up Heber
( Saturday is clean-up Heber Day).....IVRMA will be available at the event. It will be located at 1184 Rockwood Avenue, by the sewer plant. There will be a free drop off from 8:00 am to 12 noon, for Heber residents only. They must show proof of residency, a utility bill or drivers license. They will be accepting computers, monitors, tv's, passenger and light truck tires. Rims will be accepted. For more details go to ivrma.org.
Clinical Research Network
(Tackling Health Disparities in Imperial County)...$5 million has been awarded to develop a Clinical Research Network. San Diego State Unbiversity, SDSU Imperial Valley and El Centro Regional Medical center recieved the cooperative agreement award from an arm of the National Insitutes Of Health to tackle health inequities in the region. Over five years, the funds will help establish the Imperial County Research Network, a partnership between SDSU Health Link Center, SDSU Imperial Valley Rise Center and ECRMC. SDSU professor of public health Guadalupe X. Ayala, SDSU assistant professor and associate director of nursing Helina Hoyt and chief clinical officer of ECRMC Suzanne Martinez are the principal investigators. They will develop an infrastructure of personnel, policies and procedures to build science informed clinical research capacity at ECRMC.
Candidate Forum
(City of Imperial Candidate Forum)..It is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18. . The Forum is being presented by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, the City of Imperial and the Imperial Unified School District. The Forum will feature candidates for the Imperial Unified School District and the Imperial City Council. There are three seats for the School Board on the November Ballot. The candidates competing for the seats are Daniel Yee, John Denault, David Ross, Carlos Canez, Jill Tucker and Elvira Hernandez. There are three vacancies for the Imperial City Council. The ballot includes incumbent James Tucker and challengers Ida Obeso Martinez, Luis Garcia, David Escobar, Stacy Mendoza, and Ma Elia Valdez. The Candidate Forums will be held in the Imperial City Council Chambers. The School District Forum starts at 5:30 pm. The City Council Candidate Forum begins at 6:30 pm. The event will be open to the public, and it will be live streamed on the City of Imperial Facebook Page.
Murder Suspect in Custody
A 30-year-old Imperial man is in custody with bail set at $1 million. Jose Luis Revelo was arrested late Wednesday night by El Centro Police officers with assistance of the Imperial Police, Imperial County Sheriff's Office, Brawley Police , Border Patrol agents and the U. S. Marshalls Service. El Centro Police investigators had determined that Revelo was involved in a shooting outside the Phoenix Bar on South 4th Street at about 1:00 a.m. Monday. The victim, Jonathan Hill, 29, was fatally wounded. During the investigation, ECPD detectives identified Revelo as one of the individuals involved in an altercation who had fled the scene of the shooting. Several other suspects involved in the altercation are still being interviewed but Revelo is said to be the shooter and primary suspect in the murder. On Tuesday night at about 10:00 p.m., Revelo was located in an apartment on Myrtle Road in Imperial and surrendered peacefully. Revelo is being held in Imperial County Jail on $1 million bail, charged with Murder.
National Fire Prevention Week
(Smoke alarms a concern)....Fire Departments around the nation are participating in National Fire Prevention week. The theme this week is Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Escape. Yuma Fire is concerned with smoke alarms. The Department says they regularly respond to smoke alarms, only to find no fire. They say it is imperative to change the batteries in the smoke alarms regularly. They say if your smoke alarm is older than ten years, it is time to get a new one. They say thousands of people die in fires every year. In the majority of the fires, no smoke alarm is present. It is essential to have a smoke alarm, and just as important to ensure the smoke alarms are properly maintained.
